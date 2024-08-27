Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 13, 2025

Call for vendors and memorabilia

Inland 360
Members of the 2016 Lewis-Clark State baseball team celebrate beating Faulkner for the Avista NAIA World Series title.
Members of the 2016 Lewis-Clark State baseball team celebrate beating Faulkner for the Avista NAIA World Series title.Lewiston Tribune file photo
Huckleberry cheese curds are pictured at the Brush Creek Creamery booth during the 2024 Art Under the Elms at Lewis-Clark State College.
Huckleberry cheese curds are pictured at the Brush Creek Creamery booth during the 2024 Art Under the Elms at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Art Under the Elms vendor applications due soon

Vendor applications for Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Art Under the Elms are due March 1.

The three-day artisan fair, organized by LCSC’s Center for Arts & History, is set for April 18-20 on the school’s Lewiston campus.

Prospective artisan and food vendors can find more information and instructions for applying at lcsc.edu/cah/art-under-the-elms.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Center for Arts & History seeks NAIA World Series memorabilia

Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History is seeking Avista NAIA World Series memorabilia for an upcoming baseball exhibit.

Community members who would like to contribute items for the show can fill out a form at lcsc.edu/cah/naialc-state-baseball-exhibit or call (208) 792-2447 through Feb. 28.

— Inland 360

Related
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Book review: Latest Elinor Lipman comic novel is here to bri...
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Bridget Jones is back
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
What you watch when you want to wind down
Related
Regional theater roundup: Fast-paced fun
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Regional theater roundup: Fast-paced fun
Love, remembered
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Love, remembered
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
This week’s movies
Movie Review: ‘Companion’ explores humanity in an AI-powered world
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Movie Review: ‘Companion’ explores humanity in an AI-powered world
Book Review: Uncovering a conspiracy
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Book Review: Uncovering a conspiracy
The Stream: Amy Schumer is expecting?
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
The Stream: Amy Schumer is expecting?
Artist/artisan opportunities
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Artist/artisan opportunities
Netflix buys movie filmed in Inland Northwest
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Netflix buys movie filmed in Inland Northwest
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy