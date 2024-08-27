Call for vendors and memorabilia

Art Under the Elms vendor applications due soon

Vendor applications for Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Art Under the Elms are due March 1.

The three-day artisan fair, organized by LCSC’s Center for Arts & History, is set for April 18-20 on the school’s Lewiston campus.

Prospective artisan and food vendors can find more information and instructions for applying at lcsc.edu/cah/art-under-the-elms.