Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 20, 2025

Cover contest brings the color

Winners announced in annual Inland 360 competition

Mary Stone
Cheryll Root
Cheryll Root
David Hoyt
David Hoyt
Julene Ewert
Julene Ewert
Michael Poe
Michael Poe

January and February might be dreary months for some, but we here at Inland 360 had our days brightened again and again as we opened emails and envelopes from readers entering our annual cover contest.

About two dozen readers participated, several submitting multiple entries. We received photographs, paintings, drawings, mixed media and digital art from places including Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Moscow, Pullman, Pomeroy and Troy.

A group of Inland 360, Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News staff members chose from 10 finalists earlier this week to determine first-, second- and third-place winners, a process that ended with a tie for third place.

The winning entries, though rendered in different styles, shared a bold use of color, which was perhaps especially appealing during these gray days of winter.

Without further ado, the 2025 Inland 360 cover contest winners are:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

First place: Cheryll Root, of Troy.

Second place: David Hoyt, of Pullman.

Third place (tie): Michael Poe and Julene Ewert, both of Moscow.

Joining them as finalists were: John Kirkland, Asotin; Steve Ewert, Troy; Frank “Franksy” Eldridge, Pullman; Rose Graham, Moscow; Stan Gibbons, Lewiston; and Cherise Stutzman, Moscow.

— Mary Stone, Inland 360 editor

Related
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
Contests and volunteering: Get involved with the arts
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
The story of Edwin Moses: Excellence, achieved
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
Events Roundup: Something for every taste
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
This week’s movies
Related
Book review: Latest Elinor Lipman comic novel is here to brighten your mood
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Book review: Latest Elinor Lipman comic novel is here to brighten your mood
Call for vendors and memorabilia
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Call for vendors and memorabilia
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
This week’s movies
Bridget Jones is back
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Bridget Jones is back
What you watch when you want to wind down
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
What you watch when you want to wind down
Regional theater roundup: Fast-paced fun
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Regional theater roundup: Fast-paced fun
Love, remembered
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Love, remembered
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
This week’s movies
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy