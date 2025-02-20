Cover contest brings the color

January and February might be dreary months for some, but we here at Inland 360 had our days brightened again and again as we opened emails and envelopes from readers entering our annual cover contest.

About two dozen readers participated, several submitting multiple entries. We received photographs, paintings, drawings, mixed media and digital art from places including Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Moscow, Pullman, Pomeroy and Troy.

A group of Inland 360, Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News staff members chose from 10 finalists earlier this week to determine first-, second- and third-place winners, a process that ended with a tie for third place.

The winning entries, though rendered in different styles, shared a bold use of color, which was perhaps especially appealing during these gray days of winter.

Without further ado, the 2025 Inland 360 cover contest winners are: