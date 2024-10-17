Poet Arisa White will read from her work at 5 p.m. today during a Washington State University Visiting Writers Series event at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman.

White, whose accolades include the Golden Crown Literary Award and Per Diem Poetry Prize, is co-author of “Biddy Mason Speaks Up,” the second book in a series for young readers called Fighting for Justice. Her most recent book is the poetic memoir “Who’s Your Daddy.”

The founder of the Beautiful Things Project, she “curates poetic collaborations rooted in Black queer women’s ways of knowing,” according to a WSU news release.

More information on the free series, including a link to the YouTube livestream of the reading, is at english.wsu.edu/visiting-writers.

———

An evening of live music, games and libations benefits Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit group that provides free weekend retreats for breast cancer survivors.

Corks for A Cause, from 6-9 p.m. today at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston, also includes auctions, fly fishing demonstrations and food for purchase.

More information about the organization is at castingforrecovery.org.

———

A pop-up exhibit, “Ten Again,” is the second show celebrating the 10th anniversary of artist Ellen Vieth’s Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St. in Genesee.

The exhibit, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, includes works by Vieth and several other artists who have shown their work at the gallery over the past decade.