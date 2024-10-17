Poet Arisa White will read from her work at 5 p.m. today during a Washington State University Visiting Writers Series event at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman.
White, whose accolades include the Golden Crown Literary Award and Per Diem Poetry Prize, is co-author of “Biddy Mason Speaks Up,” the second book in a series for young readers called Fighting for Justice. Her most recent book is the poetic memoir “Who’s Your Daddy.”
The founder of the Beautiful Things Project, she “curates poetic collaborations rooted in Black queer women’s ways of knowing,” according to a WSU news release.
More information on the free series, including a link to the YouTube livestream of the reading, is at english.wsu.edu/visiting-writers.
———
An evening of live music, games and libations benefits Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit group that provides free weekend retreats for breast cancer survivors.
Corks for A Cause, from 6-9 p.m. today at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston, also includes auctions, fly fishing demonstrations and food for purchase.
More information about the organization is at castingforrecovery.org.
———
A pop-up exhibit, “Ten Again,” is the second show celebrating the 10th anniversary of artist Ellen Vieth’s Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St. in Genesee.
The exhibit, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, includes works by Vieth and several other artists who have shown their work at the gallery over the past decade.
“I’ll be pulling a few older works out of the vault as well as new paintings,” Vieth said in a news release. “Joining me will be woodworkers and sculptors, collagists, and ceramic artists, including Kristin Beckers’ new works, Lauren McCleary’s collage pieces, and new vessels from Noah Schuerman.”
Ray Esparsen, of Lewiston, and Jill Kyong, of Moscow, are among the local artists featured, with works by others from throughout the Northwest on display as well.
Private appointments are available the week following the exhibit by emailing Vieth at ellenvieth@gmail.com.
More information is at littlepinkhousegallery.com.
———
Two Native American authors will explore the myths, origins and meanings of Indigenous horror during a free talk at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
University of Kansas professor Devon Mihesuah and Moscow poet Tiffany Midge, who both have related books out, will discuss “Indigenous Monsters.”
Mihesuah, an enrolled member of the Choctaw tribe, is the author of “The Hatak Witches” and, most recently, “The Bone Picker: Native Stories, Alternate Histories.”
Midge, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, won the Two Sylvias Press Wilder Prize for her newest book, a comedy of horrors titled “Horns.”
“We will also be discussing origins of Indigenous ghost stories, where Indigenous horror intersect with regard to myths, legends, cultural relationships to past and present realities, and discuss how the chilling and macabre contribute to our lives,” Midge said via email.