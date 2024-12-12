Dad jokes, Christmas edition

Inland 360 music columnist Marvin Lee began regaling his Facebook friends with some pretty bad (and by that we mean great) Christmas jokes earlier this month, and in the spirit of holiday giving, we are sharing his humor with you.

Have these in your back pocket in case things get slow when you’re sitting around the tree after opening presents. Consider them one more gift for the assembled before you move on to Christmas dinner.

Marv says you’re welcome (and he’s sorry), and he’ll be back next year with more interviews with local bands for Mad Marv’s Music Den.

Warming up:

Every Christmas when Santa comes to my house it makes me feel weird and sick.

Maybe I’m Claustrophobic?

(And we’re off.)

Q: What did salt say to pepper on Christmas Day?

A: “Season’s greetings!”

(Badum dum)