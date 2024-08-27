Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 21, 2024

Events Roundup: Community and culture come together

Inland 360
Artwork created by students with disabilities during a project called “Work of Art” will be shown at Moscow Contemporary during today’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk. This is weaving by August Rittenhouse.
Artwork created by students with disabilities during a project called “Work of Art” will be shown at Moscow Contemporary during today’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk. This is weaving by August Rittenhouse.Moscow Contemporary
story image illustation
Smith
Smith
Artwork created by students with disabilities during a project called “Work of Art” will be shown at Moscow Contemporary during today’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk. Print and drawing by Isaac Carter.
Artwork created by students with disabilities during a project called “Work of Art” will be shown at Moscow Contemporary during today’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk. Print and drawing by Isaac Carter. Moscow Contemporary
Artwork created by students with disabilities during a project called “Work of Art” will be shown at Moscow Contemporary during today’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk. Fern monoprint by Katie Green.
Artwork created by students with disabilities during a project called “Work of Art” will be shown at Moscow Contemporary during today’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk. Fern monoprint by Katie Green.Moscow Contemporary
story image illustation

Our new events calendar continues to grow as organizers add their listings online each day. You can explore arts and entertainment options online at inland360.com/events, where you also can upload your own coming events.

A virtual talk about food safety comes just in time for the holiday season, presented by Washington State University’s Common Reading Program.

Consumer food safety specialist Stephanie Smith, an assistant professor in the WSU School of Food Science, who also writes a monthly food safety column for The Scoop section in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, will share her expertise today at noon during a Zoom presentation that can be accessed at

commonreading.wsu.edu/calendar.

Smith, who conducts research on food safety and has a background in microbiology and environmental safety will discuss food preservation and safety, “highlighting that food ‘security’ includes the safety of food as well as its accessibility,” according to a WSU news release.

The WSU Common Reading Program book this year, being read by students and community members, is “How the Other Half Eats,” by sociologist and ethnographer Priya Fielding-Singh. Published in 2021, it explores dietary and nutritional disparities along class lines in the U.S.

Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today, includes examples of local artists’ painting, photography, ceramics and other works at nine different locations.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Among those participating is Moscow Contemporary, located in the Palouse Place Mall, 2012 W. Pullman Road, where, from noon to 6 p.m., an exhibit of prints, weavings and paintings created by students with disabilities as part of the “Work of Art” project will be on display.

Artist Audrey Murray’s “Pen and Paint” series, as well as miniature paper crafts and intricate embroidery pieces will be on display from 4-9 p.m. at Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102. Craft beer and cider will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

Portraits by Jeanne Wood will be featured from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., where samples of holiday fare, including house-baked pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy, will be offered. Beverages from Bombastic Brewery and Two Bad Labs winery will be available for purchase.

A full list of locations and artists is at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

Opera lovers and those new to the art form can experience Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s famed opera “Tosca” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.

The performance, starring Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen, will be broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, as part of the The Met’s Live in HD series.

It also features British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso making his company debut as Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, and American baritone Quinn Kelsey as the sadistic chief of police, Scarpia. Maestro Xian Zhang conducts Puccini’s score. The run time is approximately 2½ hours.

Tickets, $15-$20, are at kenworthypac.square.site.

Related
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Want to save Thanksgiving?
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Movie Review: ‘Gladiator II’ handily fights through a compli...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
This week's movies
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Book Review: A young Walt Longmire battles animal and human ...
Related
Creator Spotlight: Growing her farm life fam
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Creator Spotlight: Growing her farm life fam
The Stream: Listen to something ‘Wicked’
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
The Stream: Listen to something ‘Wicked’
Moving together
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
Moving together
Another portrait of urban America: ‘Lazarus Man’
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
Another portrait of urban America: ‘Lazarus Man’
Laughing along the way
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
Laughing along the way
‘Red One’ tries to supersize the Christmas movie
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
‘Red One’ tries to supersize the Christmas movie
The Stream: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ hits home screens
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
The Stream: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ hits home screens
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 14
This week’s movies
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy