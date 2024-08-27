For the thrill of it

Performers embrace the eerie, mysterious — even creepy — on area stages this month while promising no shortage of fun and laughter.

Among the Halloween-season shows happening in the coming weeks are:

The Lipstick Divas drag show returns to Lewiston this weekend with “Monster Bash,” a “celebration of diversity, creativity and self-expression.”

The company’s founding manager, former Potlatch resident Jerid Weinberg, announced his retirement a year ago, before the Divas’ last Lewiston performance, passing the baton to the queens in the show.

“After Jerid’s well-deserved retirement from the production, we’ve revitalized parts of the show while still maintaining the level of respect and professionalism Jerid brought to every Lipstick Divas show,” event manager Cody Wojahn said via Facebook Messenger. “We are bringing new energy and excitement to our beloved fans.”

This weekend’s show, billed as the Divas’ annual “Halloween spook-tacular,” includes genres from horror to comedy to drama, Wojahn said. Returning queens include fan favorites Victoria Amore and Tatiana Rexia, from the Tri-Cities, with Diva Dott and Inanna Miss hosting.

Performances are from 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Boomtown American Saloon, 516 Main St., Lewiston. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this 21+ event.

Tickets, $10-$125, are at eventbrite.com or at the door.

———

Spooky season entertainment continues next weekend with Ostara Production Co.’s “There’s Some Horrors In This House” burlesque show, billed as “a night of spine-tingling glamour.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 11-12 with a bonus 9 p.m. show Oct. 12.

The show “blends allure with a touch of eerie enchantment,” according to an Ostara news release, exploring the art of burlesque with a horror theme.

Tickets, $35-$45, are at bit.ly/ostarahorrors for an evening of “tantalizing thrills and seductive chills” at the Orchid Room in Morgan’s Alley, 301 Main St., Lewiston.

———

This one’s not for the kids.