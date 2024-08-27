Fruit of the season: Is it pumpkin or apple?

I’d venture to say most of us are experiencing some exhaustion here in the homestretch of an election season amid polarized, divisive times.

Some might be hopeful or fearful, inspired or resigned — but chances are we’re all a little tired.

That weariness was reflected in some faces over the weekend when I popped up before unsuspecting people around Moscow and Lewiston with a one-question poll.

In all but a very few cases, though, trepidation vanished when I posed my three-word query: apple or pumpkin?

Some answered instantly. Others wanted a bit of context, so they got the longer version: Which is your pick when it comes to fall flavor, aroma and general aesthetic?

Almost everyone broke into a smile. Conversations ensued. Conducting this decidedly unscientific survey conjured feelings of community and congeniality — and revealed a surprising (to me) answer.

My guess going in was pumpkin would prevail. It seems like the symbol of the season.

But look closely (and ask 375 area residents) and you learn that, as popular as pumpkin may be, apple reigns as queen of autumn around these parts.

Apple got out to an early lead during initial polling Friday at Zany Graze restaurant in Lewiston and stayed there throughout, despite several surges Saturday by pumpkin lovers at University of Idaho’s homecoming parade and the Moscow Farmers Market.

At the end of the day, 206 individuals voted apple versus 169 who chose pumpkin. That’s 55% for apple and 45% for pumpkin — not including the 3-year-old who confidently said “lemonade” and a Leavenworth resident who explained it was pear season back home and pear would be her only answer.

Eight people were torn, unable to commit one way or the other. I told one couple I’d just mark them down as undecideds, and they quickly clarified that they vote, perhaps a little real-world moment creeping into the frivolity.

The simple question yielded a few revelations: One couple was shocked when they had different answers, gasping then laughing as they walked away with this new information.

Another couple, UI students Mataya Dillon and Ethan King, also were split — realizing as they answered that their outfits matched their answers, Dillon’s red jacket consistent with her choice of apple and King’s Vandal gold hoodie passing for pumpkin-colored.

Some were passionate devotees of one or the other. Most said they enjoy both. A couple of pumpkin votes came from people with apple allergies refusing to vote against their own interests.

Former Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney and her dog, Fenn, sided with the majority, as Chaney pulled an apple treat from her pocket and Fenn gladly accepted after demonstrating a well-executed “sit.”

Proud pumpkin proponent Toni Salerno of Palouse Juice in Moscow pointed out that the orange gourds are comfort food and good for digestion. Palouse Juice sells waffles and smoothies made with pumpkin, Salerno said, for those reasons.

Others were less enthusiastic about their pick. I overheard one young woman say, “The inside of an apple does not smell as bad as the inside of a pumpkin” as she disappeared into the farmers market crowd, not a strong endorsement for the apple, but apparently making it preferable to pumpkin.

Other thoughts:

“I can eat an apple; I’d have to cook a pumpkin.”