Contests and volunteering: Get involved with the arts

Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival seeks volunteers
Volunteers can sign up now to assist with a number of duties during the University of Idaho’s annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, April 15-18 on the Moscow campus.
“The jazz festival relies a lot on volunteers,” festival manager Navin Chettri said. “They make the festival.”
Help is needed for a variety of roles during the event, including transportation, check-in and site and stage management, and for pre-festival work, like poster distribution.
Volunteers can receive as many as three free concert tickets, with four hours of volunteer work earning one ticket.
More information about volunteering is at uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/volunteer.
Tickets are on sale at uitickets.com for the festival, which features acts including 10-time Grammy award-winning vocal group Take 6, flutist Jamie Baum, saxophonist Christine Jensen, violinist Arun Ramamurthy and the Jeff Hamilton Trio.
Whitman County students can enter visual arts contest
Students in grades three-12 living in Whitman County have through March 31 to enter the League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County’s fourth annual Visual Arts Competition.
This year’s theme, “Native America and the USA,” is designed to honor the legal, federal and cultural relationship between Native America and the U.S. while highlighting Native resilience, sovereignty and modern identity, according to a league news release.
Rules and entry forms are at LWVPullman.org.