Events Roundup: Get out and give

You can find more arts, entertainment — and holiday shopping — options in the calendar starting on Page 15 and at inland360.com/events.

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Plaid Friday brings local, independently owned businesses to the fore on a day often dominated by big-box holiday shopping.

Customers who wear plaid are eligible for giveaways, discounts and activities at participating businesses. A full list is at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/plaid-friday.

Shopping options include high-end jewelry, furniture, beer, wine, clothing and gifts, restaurant gift cards and artwork, according to a Beautiful Downtown Lewiston news release.

———

The Chief Joseph Foundation’s Blue Skies and Trail Rides fundraiser, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston, benefits the nonprofit’s projects.

Proceeds will help with completion of office and classroom space at the Ewing Arena near Lapwai and with further developing the group’s youth riding programs.

The evening includes silent auctions, games and dancing to local band Coltrane Reloaded. Tickets, $55 single or $100 for two, are at bit.ly/blueskiestix.