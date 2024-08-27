Events Roundup: Get out and give

You can find more arts, entertainment — and holiday shopping — options in the calendar starting on Page 15 and at inland360.com/events.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Plaid Friday brings local, independently owned businesses to the fore on a day often dominated by big-box holiday shopping.
Customers who wear plaid are eligible for giveaways, discounts and activities at participating businesses. A full list is at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/plaid-friday.
Shopping options include high-end jewelry, furniture, beer, wine, clothing and gifts, restaurant gift cards and artwork, according to a Beautiful Downtown Lewiston news release.
The Chief Joseph Foundation’s Blue Skies and Trail Rides fundraiser, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston, benefits the nonprofit’s projects.
Proceeds will help with completion of office and classroom space at the Ewing Arena near Lapwai and with further developing the group’s youth riding programs.
The evening includes silent auctions, games and dancing to local band Coltrane Reloaded. Tickets, $55 single or $100 for two, are at bit.ly/blueskiestix.
After shopping for holiday gifts on Black (or Plaid) Friday, people can direct their generosity to a favorite nonprofit organization on Giving Tuesday.
Anyone weary of the commercial nature of Christmas shopping is invited to direct a donation to an area nonprofit group in the form of money, goods (i.e. at food banks) or volunteer hours.
More information about the worldwide initiative is at givingtuesday.org.
The University of Idaho’s next Auditorium Chamber Music Series concert, featuring Grammy-award-winning artists Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien, is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the University of Idaho Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow.
McGill, a clarinetist, is the first African-American principal player in the New York Philharmonic’s history.
Chien, a Taiwanese-born pianist, is artist-in-residence at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., and performs frequently with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City.
Tickets, $25, are at uitickets.com.