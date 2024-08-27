Gifting on a budget

Thoughtful gifts for friends and family are a Christmas tradition, showing loved ones that you’re thinking of them this holiday season. But a long shopping list can be pricey. If you are concerned about the cost of Christmas presents this year, these ideas will help you get gifts for everyone on your list on a budget.

Christmas is a time to gather with loved ones, enjoy good food and experience holiday traditions, but gift giving is also a central part of the season. Gifts for family and friends are standard in many families, but your Christmas gift list might also include in-laws, co-workers, neighbors, children’s teachers, delivery people and more.

Investopedia estimates that holiday retail spending, including gifts, will be at least $980 billion this year, setting a new record. With expanding gift lists and recent inflation, the amount of money expected to be spent on Christmas presents can put pressure on your budget.

A little creative thinking can help you finish your holiday shopping list without breaking the bank. While food gifts are ideal for a DIY gift, there are a variety of other ways to give low-cost gifts that are anything but cheap. From gifts of service to tasteful regifting, use these five tips for affordable gifts as inspiration for this year’s Christmas presents.

1. Celebrate friends and family with a potluck

Amid the season’s gift giving, it is worth remembering that time with loved ones can be more meaningful than material presents. Good food, too, is a highlight of the season. Instead of buying gifts, host a potluck instead. Everyone will enjoy spending time together. By having guests supply the food, you’ll face minimal costs yourself.

Whether hosting or attending a potluck this year, low-cost and delicious dishes like a penne pasta bake can feed an entire party. Other dishes like casseroles and crock pot recipes are sure to please a crowd.

Snacks are a must-have at any potluck as well. Dips with chips, crackers, bread or vegetables are often simple. For a budget snack, use up leftover hummus in your fridge to make hummus deviled eggs.

If you still want to have a gift exchange as part of a potluck, try a secret Santa or a white elephant. Everyone will bring one gift and leave with one gift, limiting the number of presents people have to purchase. You can add a cost limit to your gift exchange or a theme such as regifted items or items from a thrift store. However you choose to organize gifts, a secret Santa or white elephant is sure to be entertaining.

2. DIY Christmas presents with homemade gifts

Making your own gifts can be both cost-effective and thoughtful. The time and personalization you put into a homemade gift can make it more meaningful than a store-bought gift.

Many crafting hobbies can create beautiful gifts. Crocheting, knitting, sewing, painting, embroidery, macrame, bookbinding — whatever you are good at, plan a project around your recipient’s tastes and needs. This can mean making something you know they need or using their favorite colors and textures.

Food also makes for a great DIY gift that anyone can give and almost everyone will like to receive. The secret with food gifts is presentation. Spend a bit of money and time on pretty jars, ribbons, baskets or seasonal dishware. With a festive presentation, almost any food is worthy of a place beneath the Christmas tree.