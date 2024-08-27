Movie Review: ‘Gladiator II’ handily fights through a complicated plot

Ridley Scott’s 2000 sword-and-sandal epic “Gladiator” closed on a memorable shot that became an indelible image associated with the film: star Russell Crowe’s hands, callused and battle-worn, softly caressing strands of wheat, as the spirit of his character Maximus makes his way home in the afterlife. Scott references this peaceful image in the opening of his sequel, “Gladiator II.” Rough, thick hands, toughened by farming and fighting, plunge into a sack of harvested grain, feeling the fruits of their labor.

These two similar shots thereby become the thesis of this faithful sequel. It is the same movie, slightly tweaked, and constantly referencing and reminding you of the original, delivering what you already loved about “Gladiator”: strength and honor, blood and guts.

The hands that open “Gladiator II” belong to Lucius (Paul Mescal) the son of Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Once the crown prince of Rome, he fled at age 12 for his safety and is now a humble farmer in Numidia, North Africa. He and his wife (Yuval Gonen) live an idyllic life of domestic bliss, interrupted by Roman incursions. It’s one such incursion, led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), that returns Lucius to his home city, now as an enslaved gladiator, as his father was, and as a grieving widower, as his father was.

Lucius also has a knack for showmanship, with moves he stole from dad, but he’s more feral, going tooth-to-tooth with a nasty baboon in a podunk ring outside the city. His ferociousness catches the eye of gladiator agent Macrinus (Denzel Washington), much in the same way Maximus caught the eye of Proximo (Oliver Reed), and Macrinus is going to make Lucius a star.

This is a film of doubles, a sequel about a son, repeated characters, dual identities and twice the violence in the Colosseum. So of course twin emperors rule Rome in an uneasy brotherly alliance. You liked one creepy Joaquin Phoenix in the first movie? How about two? Faces painted white, surrounded by concubines of every gender, Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) are utterly taken with the barbarian who can recite Virgil while covered in another man’s blood, after Macrinus presents Lucius in a private showcase. He becomes the toast of the Colosseum, leading the other gladiators to victory against rhinos, sharks and all manner of human and animal beast.

Lucius is hellbent on revenge against Acacius, his mother Lucilla is desperate to save her son from the Colosseum, while Macrinus has his own designs on power in Rome. Therein lies the Achilles’ heel of “Gladiator II”— there is simply too much plot to truly care about these characters.

Because there’s so much going on, with multiple double-crosses, backstabbing, front stabbing, politicking (and also the sharks), what “Gladiator II” is lacking from its forebear is sophisticated storytelling, deep character work and nuanced messaging. The script by David Scarpa and Peter Craig falls a bit flat because it just tells you what it’s about right on the surface.

If “Gladiator” were Scott’s thinly veiled “Hollywood movie,” an allegory about the business of creating entertainment for a fickle emperor who thumbs up and down from on high, then “Gladiator II” is his not-so-thinly veiled “democracy movie” or “poliTICS” as Washington so flamboyantly spits. The subtext is the text as Lucius has to deliver several speeches about “the dream of Rome” that he learned about at the knee of his grandpa, Marcus Aurelius.