The stream: Happy holidays, from country music greats

The griping Vatican-based thriller “Conclave” about picking a new pope and Stephanie Hsu starring in the dark comedy “Laid” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Dwayne Johnson stars as Santa’s bodyguard in the movie “Red One,” internet star MrBeast hosts his own reality competition show on Prime Video called “Beast Games” and Little Big Town hosts a Christmas special on NBC.
NEW MUSIC TO STREAM
- ’Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. That is, until “Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry” aired Monday on NBC. It’s available to stream on Peacock as of Tuesday. What says “happy holidays” more than some of country music’s modern greats bringing their twang from the famous Nashville stage to the family living room? A group of great guests, probably — and those include Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck.
— AP music writer Maria Sherman
NEW MOVIES TO STREAM
- What goes on inside the Vatican before white smoke flows out of the Sistine Chapel? “Conclave” (streaming now on Peacock), about the election of a new pope, is a gripping thriller that imagines how the gathering of cardinals could go. The film, directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel, stars Ralph Fiennes as the cardinal tasked with running the conclave. Nominated for six Golden Globes, “Conclave” is a major Oscar contender and one of the rare recent adult-oriented dramas to succeed at the box office. In her review, AP film writer Lindsey Bahr called it “a deliriously fun watch in the way that tense, smart thrillers with an ensemble of great actors can be.”