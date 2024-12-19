The stream: Happy holidays, from country music greats

The griping Vatican-based thriller “Conclave” about picking a new pope and Stephanie Hsu starring in the dark comedy “Laid” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Dwayne Johnson stars as Santa’s bodyguard in the movie “Red One,” internet star MrBeast hosts his own reality competition show on Prime Video called “Beast Games” and Little Big Town hosts a Christmas special on NBC.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

’Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. That is, until “Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry” aired Monday on NBC. It’s available to stream on Peacock as of Tuesday. What says “happy holidays” more than some of country music’s modern greats bringing their twang from the famous Nashville stage to the family living room? A group of great guests, probably — and those include Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck.

— AP music writer Maria Sherman

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM