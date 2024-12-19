Sections
Arts & EntertainmentDecember 19, 2024

The stream: Happy holidays, from country music greats

Associated Press
Little Big Town performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 4 in New York.
Little Big Town performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 4 in New York.
This combination of images shows promotional art for the series "Beast Games," from left, the film "Juror #2" and "The Secret Lives of Animals."
This combination of images shows promotional art for the series "Beast Games," from left, the film "Juror #2" and "The Secret Lives of Animals." Prime/Warner Bros./Apple TV+ via AP

The griping Vatican-based thriller “Conclave” about picking a new pope and Stephanie Hsu starring in the dark comedy “Laid” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Dwayne Johnson stars as Santa’s bodyguard in the movie “Red One,” internet star MrBeast hosts his own reality competition show on Prime Video called “Beast Games” and Little Big Town hosts a Christmas special on NBC.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

  • ’Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. That is, until “Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry” aired Monday on NBC. It’s available to stream on Peacock as of Tuesday. What says “happy holidays” more than some of country music’s modern greats bringing their twang from the famous Nashville stage to the family living room? A group of great guests, probably — and those include Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck.

— AP music writer Maria Sherman

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

  • What goes on inside the Vatican before white smoke flows out of the Sistine Chapel? “Conclave” (streaming now on Peacock), about the election of a new pope, is a gripping thriller that imagines how the gathering of cardinals could go. The film, directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel, stars Ralph Fiennes as the cardinal tasked with running the conclave. Nominated for six Golden Globes, “Conclave” is a major Oscar contender and one of the rare recent adult-oriented dramas to succeed at the box office. In her review, AP film writer Lindsey Bahr called it “a deliriously fun watch in the way that tense, smart thrillers with an ensemble of great actors can be.”
  • It was easy to miss Clint Eastwood’s “Juror No. 2” in cinemas, but the 94-year-old’s latest arrives Friday on Max. And “Juror No. 2,” despite its small theatrical footprint, has been much praised by critics. In it, Nicholas Hoult plays a juror in a murder trial who’s struggling with a moral dilemma.
  • A sled-full of new Christmas movies arrive every year, with hopes of establishing themselves as a new holiday classic. Of them, “Red One” (now streaming on Prime Video) is distinguished by being the biggest, most garishly wrapped one yet. In the $250 million movie, Dwayne Johnson stars as the bodyguard for a more militaristic Kris Kringle (J.K. Simmons), who teams up with a deadbeat hacker (Chris Evans) to rescue Santa after he’s kidnapped. In my review, I wrote that “there is ample time during ‘Red One’ to ponder who, exactly, put a Marvel-ized Santa on their wish list.”
  • Mati Diop’s “Dahomey,” one of the year’s nonfiction highlights, is not to be missed. Diop, the French Senegalese director of “Atlantics,” documents the return of 26 artworks seized by French troops during the 1890s from the African kingdom (now southern Benin). In the film, currently streaming on Mubi, Diop casts a wide and fantastic net in chronicling their voyage home, with a wide array of voices debating the ethics and meaning of reparations — including even those of the Dahomey treasures, themselves.

— AP film writer Jake Coyle

NEW SHOWS

  • A new docuseries on Apple TV+ reveals the habits and behaviors of animals in the wild. Filmmakers spent three years tracking 77 unique species in 24 countries, and capturing everything from jumping spider courtship dances to a killifish in Trinidad breathing through its tail when out of the water. Hugh Bonneville narrates “The Secret Lives of Animals,” which debuted Wednesday.
  • Stephanie Hsu stars in a new dark comedy for Peacock as Ruby, a woman whose former lovers keep unexpectedly dying in mysterious, outrageous ways. Ruby and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet, doing her wry observational bit) dig into the past to make sense of what’s happening and save lives. The process prompts Ruby to learn hard truths about herself. “Laid” is based on an Australian series. There are also a number of fun guest stars including Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman and Josh Segarra. “Laid” premieres today on Peacock.
  • Internet star MrBeast, (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) whose YouTube channel has more subscribers than any other — is now the host of his own reality competition show on Prime Video called “Beast Games.” Contestants wear tracksuits and compete in wild games for a $5 million prize. It’s like “Squid Game,” without the dying. “Beast Games” premieres today on Prime Video.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES

  • Season 2 of “Squid Game” drops on Netflix the day after Christmas, but you and your family can get an early start if you’re already itching for a fight to the death. The streamer is inviting subscribers to download Squid Game: Unleashed, an online battle royale for as many as 32 players. It includes familiar season 1 competitions like Glass Bridge and Red Light Green Light, as well as deadly new devices like buzzsaws, wrecking balls and lava pits. Last one to survive ... well, you don’t get any money but at least you don’t get squished. The contest began Tuesday on iOS and Android.

— Lou Kesten

