Events Roundup: Having fun, doing good

Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk returns for a new season from 4-8 p.m. today with offerings including art, music, food and drink at a dozen locations.

A show titled “Sibling Revelry” will be on display from 4-7 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., billed as “an artistic family reunion” with acrylics, linocuts, encaustics and fiber art by Kelly O’Neill, Benjamin Lucas and Michael O’Neill.

Other highlights include Moscow artist Julene Ewert’s show “Seasons” from 4-6 p.m. at the Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., and work by Washington State University graduate student and macrophotographer Aidan Hersh highlighting pollinators, including wild bees, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St.

Local, autumn-themed beers from Paradise Creek Brewery will be available at the co-op as well.

A flyer with details about each location is at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

———

The Moscow Contemporary art gallery celebrates the grand opening of its new location in the Palouse Place Mall, 2012 W. Pullman Drive, with events today through Saturday.

The new exhibition space, in the mall near Ross Dress for Less, comes after MosCo’s lease for its former downtown location was not renewed earlier this year.

Events include a ribbon cutting and “space cleansing” with a sound bath at 5 p.m. today, a reception with Spokane-based artist Reinaldo Gil Zambrano from 6-9 p.m. Friday and an artist talk with Zambrano at 11 a.m. Saturday.

More information is at moscowcontemporary.org.

———

A domestic violence survivor will share her story during the Lewiston YWCA’s annual Inspiring Women Brunch, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at 300 Main St.