Events Roundup: Having fun, doing good

Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk returns for a new season from 4-8 p.m. today with offerings including art, music, food and drink at a dozen locations.
A show titled “Sibling Revelry” will be on display from 4-7 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., billed as “an artistic family reunion” with acrylics, linocuts, encaustics and fiber art by Kelly O’Neill, Benjamin Lucas and Michael O’Neill.
Other highlights include Moscow artist Julene Ewert’s show “Seasons” from 4-6 p.m. at the Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., and work by Washington State University graduate student and macrophotographer Aidan Hersh highlighting pollinators, including wild bees, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St.
Local, autumn-themed beers from Paradise Creek Brewery will be available at the co-op as well.
A flyer with details about each location is at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
———
The Moscow Contemporary art gallery celebrates the grand opening of its new location in the Palouse Place Mall, 2012 W. Pullman Drive, with events today through Saturday.
The new exhibition space, in the mall near Ross Dress for Less, comes after MosCo’s lease for its former downtown location was not renewed earlier this year.
Events include a ribbon cutting and “space cleansing” with a sound bath at 5 p.m. today, a reception with Spokane-based artist Reinaldo Gil Zambrano from 6-9 p.m. Friday and an artist talk with Zambrano at 11 a.m. Saturday.
More information is at moscowcontemporary.org.
———
A domestic violence survivor will share her story during the Lewiston YWCA’s annual Inspiring Women Brunch, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at 300 Main St.
Zenita Delva, executive director of the Second Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates program, will speak about her experience as a survivor, and Avista Utilities chief operating officer and president Heather Rosentrater will deliver the keynote address. Rosentrater is set to become Avista’s CEO in January, the first female CEO in the company’s 135 year history, according to a YWCA news release.
The brunch raises money to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse through the YWCA’s programs.
Tickets, $35, are at ywcaidaho.org/events/inspiring-women-brunch.
———
The documentary “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” will screen at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508. S. Main St. in Moscow.
The film examines the legacy of Brock, who founded Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit group that brings free health care services to underserved people around the world. A question-and-answer session with the director and health care professionals will follow the 2 p.m. viewing.
Lewiston’s Snake River Community Clinic and another nonprofit organization, the North Idaho Area Health Education Center, are presenting the screenings and Q&A. Snake River Community Clinic provides medical, dental, and mental health services to low-income and uninsured individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas.
Donations will be collected at the door to support Snake River Community Clinic and can also be made at srccfreeclinic.org.
———
Indie rock band Plaid Raptor celebrates the release on vinyl of its third studio album, “Allegiance,” starting at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kenworthy’s Backstage venue, accessible through the alley behind the theater.
The album “explores themes of loyalty, identity and resilience,” according to a band news release, with the vinyl version promising “rich sound quality and exclusive artwork.”
The band will perform and share the creative process behind the album during the release party. The vinyl album will be available there for $40.
Tickets, $10, are at kenworthypac.square.site and more information about the band is at plaidraptorband.com. !
— Inland 360