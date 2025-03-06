Sections
March 6, 2025

History and fantasy

Regional theater roundup

Aailee Fuson, playing Katherine Schaub, rehearses a scene with Jonson Brotnov, playing Tom Kreider, during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Radium Girls” last week in Lewiston.
Aailee Fuson, playing Katherine Schaub, rehearses a scene with Jonson Brotnov, playing Tom Kreider, during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Radium Girls” last week in Lewiston.August Frank/Inland 360
From left, Jacob Trickey, Grant Benjamin and Cody Stauffer rehearse for encore fundraiser performances set for March 15-16 in Lewiston.
From left, Jacob Trickey, Grant Benjamin and Cody Stauffer rehearse for encore fundraiser performances set for March 15-16 in Lewiston.August Frank/Inland 360

It’s a quiet month for community theater, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a couple of gems coming to area stages:

The Lewiston Civic Theatre will reprise its award-winning production of “Radium Girls” next weekend, after earning best overall performance at the Idaho Association of Community Theatre’s biannual state competition last month in Lewiston.

The troupe performs at 7 p.m. March 15 and 2 p.m. March 16 in the old Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Admittance is by donation, to help pay for travel expenses to the American Association of Community Theatre Region IX competition later this month in Boise. The winner of the regional competition, which includes community theaters from Idaho, Washington and Oregon, will advance to a national competition in Des Moines, Iowa.

The hourlong show dramatizes the true story of the radium girls, young women working for the U.S. Radium Corp. in the 1920s who were sickened by ingesting the radioactive element used to create illuminated watch dials.

———

Theater fans caught up in the excitement of last year’s release of the first “Wicked” movie can get back to the story’s roots with Lewiston High School Drama Club’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 14-15 and 19-22 and at 2 p.m. March 15 and 22 at the school’s auditorium, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.

Tickets, at the door, are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and $3 for Lewiston High School students, staff members and children younger than 5 — cash or check only.

———

Auditions

Children, teens and adults can audition Friday for “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” this year’s selection for Troy Community Theatre’s annual summer production.

Kids’ ensemble auditions, for ages 6-12, are from 3-6 p.m.; teen and adult ensemble auditions, for ages 12 and older, are from 6-9 p.m. in the Troy Elementary School multipurpose room, 103 Trojan Drive.

A parents’ meeting is from 2-3 p.m. Saturday in the Troy High School music room, 101 Trojan Drive.

Performances are set for July 23-26 at Troy City Park.

More information and registration are at troycommunitytheatre.com/auditions.html.

— Inland 360

