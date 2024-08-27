Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed

It’s that time of year, folks. Ever sneaky, the holidays are upon us, and, once again, I feel woefully unprepared for how quickly they arrived and all I must do.

Invitations for dinners and gatherings stack up, and I thumb through my recipe journal in an attempt to find something bigger and better than last time. This year in particular, as a result of some scatterbrainedness, I overbooked myself more than usual, which inevitably leads to blunders.

When preparing for the Inland 360 photographer and taste testers, I forgot to buy cream, broke a measuring cup, gave myself a paper cut and completely forgot my skin was stained green from a “Wicked” viewing two nights prior.

When it all seems like too much, I suggest falling back on classic, simple and ingredients-already-in-the-fridge recipes like these. You’ll show up to your event with something a little different that no one needs to know is actually fool-proof and takes minimal effort.

CRANBERRY SAUCE, MADISON’S METHOD

Legend has it, I’ve been making this Thanksgiving side since I was 6 months old. In truth, my memories of this dish start at around 5 years old, when my parents began incorporating cooking into my early childhood. It’s easy, unexpected and extremely flavorful.

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh cranberries, rinsed

½ cup dried cranberries

1 ½-2 cups granulated sugar

2 oranges, zested and juiced

2 jalapenos, seeded and finely chopped

Directions:

1. Boil filtered water* in a medium-sized pot. Once boiling, add the fresh cranberries and boil for 5 to 7 minutes. Some will burst, and some will remain whole. Drain the cranberries and add back to the pot.

2. Off the heat, immediately add the sugar and dried cranberries; mix well. The heat will cause the sugar to gelatinize with the natural cranberry pectin, creating a jammy consistency. The heat and moisture also will be absorbed by the dried cranberries, rehydrating them.

3. Add the orange zest, juice and jalapenos; combine. Check the sweetness and add more sugar if necessary.

4. Refrigerate until serving. Garnish with extra chopped jalapenos for a hint of green and beautiful contrast on your table.

*If using filtered water, the leftover water after boiling can be used to make a colorful cranberry punch or cocktail.

CELERY SALAD

This salad originated one day when I had a craving for Caesar salad but next to nothing in my fridge. Not only did it hit the spot, but it came together in less than 10 minutes. The flavor of the celery complements the traditional flavors of holiday meals. Enjoy it as a light snack or serve with the holiday spread as a contrast to richer dishes.

Ingredients:

1 whole head of celery

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper