Inspiration strikes

This week’s cover art, by Inland 360 reader Mona Bashore, of Clarkston, was a winner in last year’s cover contest.
Entries for this year’s competition are due by Feb. 7. They can be emailed, with “cover contest” in the subject line, to contests@inland360.com; dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St.; or mailed (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
We’re looking for original artwork in any medium from readers of any age. Here are the rules:
The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it. You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution.
Email Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or call (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.
— Inland 360
Another contest to consider
Entries for the Moscow Renaissance Fair’s annual poster contest are due by 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., Moscow, or through the entry form at moscowrenfair.org, under “poster contest.”
The poster should reflect the theme “Celebration of Spring” and need not be set in the Renaissance time period.
Public voting to determine the winner will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the March 1 Winter Market in the Fiske Room at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
The winning artist will receive $200.