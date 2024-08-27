Commentary: It’s the little things

I always wanted to be a mom one day. I now have three children younger than 5 years old, and motherhood has brought about some unexpected little joys. I’ve come to appreciate more of the small stuff.

One of those little things is the way my children will mispronounce something, or call something by the wrong name. It can be so dang cute or funny, you wouldn’t dare correct them. When that happens, the mispronounced or wrongly-named item earns itself a place in our family.

My son, Leroy, is 4½ — he’s the oldest — so, of course, most of these words come from him. A few of my favorites are: