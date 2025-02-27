Events Roundup: Lifting local voices

Arts and entertainment opportunities gleaned from Inland 360’s events calendar this week include:

Three Northwest musician-songwriters will perform at a free Songwriters Round from 6-8 p.m. tonight at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.

The event is headlined by Janis Carper, of Enterprise, Ore., who has a background in folk and Americana traditions, according to a One World Cafe news release. She’s joined by local artists Tara Howe and Katie Ludwig.

More information about Carper’s work is at janiscarper.com.

University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music and Theatre Arts Department will come together this weekend to present Mozart’s opera “Le Nozze di Figaro,” or “The Marriage of Figaro,” on the Moscow campus.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive.

The story, originally set in the late 1700s, is reinterpreted as a 1990s sitcom in this production, according to a UI news release.

“Figaro is a classic bedroom comedy about love and jealousy, so it’s hard to remember that, as a play, it was banned throughout parts of Europe,” director Stefan Gordon said. “When you really look at the play, however, it’s not hard to understand why. The nobility, particularly the Count, are portrayed as stupid and corrupt, constantly manipulated by their much smarter servants.”

Tickets, $10 for students, seniors and children 12 and younger and $12 general admission, are at uitickets.com or at the door (credit/debit card only).

Attendees at Moscow’s Winter Market, from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, can help choose the poster for this year’s Moscow Renaissance Fair.