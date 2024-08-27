Love, remembered

Valentine’s Day is to an unattached person what flu season is to the unvaccinated. If you are asymptomatic, it feels unwise to tear off your mask to go dance among the infected. That’s why it was reckless last week for me to read a book titled “Venus and Aphrodite: A Biography of Desire” (by Bettany Hughes; paperback published by Basic Books, 2024).

With my love life on hiatus, I have no business contemplating desire. I have no inoculation against the red rush of memory such a book is bound to unleash. I had only myself to blame when a particularly virulent recollection returned to me in vivid detail:

It is the rainy season in Fairbanks, Alaska. Thin mist swirls knee-high from a dark spruce forest. I am sitting with a woman on the Pumphouse Restaurant’s sprawling wooden deck beside the tannin-tinted Chena River. This woman and I are each other’s first true loves. None have ever loved so deeply. We are sure of it.

We have just spent a week apart. I am finishing a summer job where we met three months ago guiding horse trail rides near Denali National Park. She has started fall semester at the university. I pick her up within minutes of her arrival in town, and soon we are parked in my little Ford Bronco off a forested backroad — windows slick with condensation. She laughs, swatting my arm, “I promised myself I’d never have sex in the backseat of a car. I blame you.”

At the restaurant, we touch each other’s fingers, our faces, our hair. A waitress drifts through our periphery as this beautiful woman pokes a french fry into my mouth.

“We are that couple, that couple who everyone hates,” she says.

I don’t care. I am newly created and she is the only other being in the world. Her brown eyes are ringed with black and golden flecks. Her smile can melt the permafrost. I don’t hear the river, or the restaurant, or the people. A hazy, woozy tunnel vision engulfs me. Stricken by this delirium called love, I see only her.

Truth? This memory caused a brief bout of nostalgia. That time along the Chena River preceded a quiet regret that has flowed darkly through my life ever since. But, even as the river runs eternal, time shifts the currents.

Today I am gratified by the new perspective offered in “Venus-Aphrodite’s” fascinating 150 pages. Think of it. For thousands of years, lovers, like any one of us hapless fools, have suffered from the earnest belief that our personal loves plunge deeper than all others. To be fair, we believe this because it is partly true. Isn’t every season’s first ripe strawberry the most perfectly flavored? Doesn’t the aroma of every flower’s first blossom drive bees into dizzying loops?