Events Roundup: Merry and bright

All of us here at Inland 360 wish you a very merry Christmas.

We hope you enjoy the company of friends and family over the coming week, as the holiday draws near; we’ve gathered a few options for getting out and celebrating, below.

Don't forget, you can share your events through our calendar by uploading the details at inland360.com/events.

Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today, features seven locations displaying a variety of arts offerings, including the opportunity for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Moscow Contemporary, aka MosCo, debuts a showcase and sale of pieces by local woodworkers from 5-7 p.m. at the Palouse Place Mall, 1850 Pullman Road. The sale continues through Christmas Eve day.

Also on tap is photography by Chris Marx, from 4-7 p.m. at One World Café, 533 S. Main St. The show and sale includes a series of new metal and paper prints featuring landscape, wildlife, macro and astrophotography.

Other locations are RE/MAX Connections, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, Pour Company, Tapped Taphouse & Kitchen and the Moscow Food Co-op.

Details are at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

