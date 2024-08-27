The Stream: ‘Moana 2’ sails onto Disney+

“Moana 2,” the third-biggest movie box-office hit of 2024, and Amanda Seyfried playing a Philadelphia patrol officer fighting rampant opioid addiction in Peacock’s “Long Bright River” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: A long-lost documentary resurfaces on Tom Petty, comedian John Mulaney launches a live weekly celebrity talk show on Netflix and a six-part series called “Confessions of Octomom” looks back at the turbulent life of single mom Nadya Suleman.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

“Moana 2” was nearly a streaming series. Instead, it arrived Wednesday on Disney+ after more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales. The movie, the third-biggest box-office hit of 2024, is set three years after the 2016 original. Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) again sets sail from her home island, this time in search of a wider community of Pacific Islanders. Dwayne Johnson, as the voice of Maui, is also back. In my review, I wrote “the warm Polynesian spirit and open-sea sense of adventure is back in ‘Moana 2,’ but little of the original’s humor or catchy songs finds its way into this heartfelt but lackluster sequel.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”) are back on Netflix with their adaptation of Simon Stalenhag’s 2018 illustrated novel “The Electric State.” The Russos, who last released 2022’s “The Gray Man” on the streaming service, bring their big-budget flare to a retro-futuristic tale populated by cartoonlike robots. Millie Bobby Brown stars as a teenager in search of her long-lost brother, who travels the American southwest with Keats (Chris Pratt) and his robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).

Payal Kapadia’s luminous “All We Imagine as Light” begins streaming on the Criterion Channel. The film, one of the most acclaimed of 2024, is about three Mumbai hospital workers — played by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam — who each are grappling with different constrictions in modern Mumbai. When they travel to a seaside town, “All We Imagine as Light” transforms into a radiant, illusary imagination of the lives they could have. In her review, AP film writer Lindsey Bahr wrote, “Like a dream, this is a film that washes over you.”

— AP film writer Jake Coyle

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM