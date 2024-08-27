This week's movies in area theaters

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar in 1961. He forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons during his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — LEW

“ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT” (UNRATED)

One of the most-awarded international films of the past year traces the lives of three female nurses who must define what intimacy means for them in a city that dims any possibility of genuine connection. Stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN

“BABYGIRL” (R)

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — LEW

“CLUE” (PG)

Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up (1985). Stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. — LEW

“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)

The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW

“FLOW” (PG)

Cat is a solitary animal, but when his home is devastated by a great flood he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species and must team up with them, despite their differences. Dialogue-free animation. 7 p.m. today; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES” (APPROVED)

Showgirls Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw travel to Paris, pursued by a private detective hired by the suspicious father of Lorelei’s fiancé, as well as a rich, enamored old man and other admirers (1953). Presented by Kimberly Kenworthy Manaut to honor the legacy of her grandfather, the theater’s founder, Milburn Kenworthy. Stars Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe and Charles Coburn. 7 p.m. Saturday, free. — KEN

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — FOX, LEW

“KRAVEN: THE HUNTER” (R)