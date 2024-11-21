This week’s movies

“ALL ABOUT MY MOTHER” (R)

A comedy-drama about a bereaved mother, an overwrought actress, her jealous lover and a pregnant nun (1999). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Queer Behind the Camera series. Stars Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes and Candela Pena. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN

“BONHOEFFER: PASTOR, SPY, ASSASSIN” (PG-13)

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Stars Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. — LEW

“CONCLAVE” (PG)

When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading the selection of a new pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“ELF” (PG)

Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit (2003). Stars Will Ferrell, James, Caan and Bob Newhart. — LEW

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW, MOS A review is on Page 11.

“THE GRAND SALMON” (NO RATING)

Expedition team members Elizabeth Tobey, Brooke Hess and Haily Thompson embark on a 1,000-mile expedition to take on four dams as wild salmon populations in Idaho approach extinction. Presented by Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment and Idaho Rivers United. 7 p.m. Friday, $12. — KEN

“HERETIC” (R)

Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man. Stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. — LEW, MOS