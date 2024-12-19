This week's movies in area theaters

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar in 1961. He forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons during his meteoric rise, which culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — LEW

“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)

Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW, REX

“BONHOEFFER: PASTOR, SPY, ASSASSIN” (PG-13)

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Stars Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. — FOX

“ELF” (PG)

Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, who is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit (2003). Stars Will Ferrell, James Caan and Bob Newhart. 7 p.m. Friday, free. — KEN

“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)

The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” (PG)

An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed (1946). Stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. — KEN, LEW