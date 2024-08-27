Moving together

Three years ago, Rachel Dodson’s dream of breaking through the stereotype of ballet as an elite art form and staging an inclusive community performance of “The Nutcracker” came to fruition.

Gordon Mellot, now assistant director for the annual production, joined that first year and experienced firsthand the spirit of togetherness Moscow Movement Arts Center brought to the production, when someone took issue with him — Mellot is a drag artist — being involved.

“I have never seen a group of people I just met support me wholeheartedly,” he said. “It was the moment I knew that the company has nothing but the best interest of its dancers at heart.”

This season’s production of the classic ballet opens Friday, again performed by a diverse group of community members through Moscow Movement Arts, which offers dance and performance education to people of all ages and abilities.

This year’s “Nutcracker” includes three dancers in the role of Clara Stahlbaum, the young woman who receives the nutcracker of the ballet’s title for Christmas, and a twist that keeps her character at the fore as the story unfolds.

Dodson, artistic director, and Mellot, who also plays Drosselmeyer and Mother Ginger, visited with Inland 360 via email about the show.

360: What was the inspiration for an all-ages production performed by community members?

Rachel Dodson: Historically, it is no secret that ballet is not known for its inclusivity, and the call for change is long overdue. Driven by our commitment to inclusion and the belief that representation matters in all aspects of what we do, I wanted to hold a space that welcomed everyone without discrimination.

I think it is important to take every opportunity possible to welcome artists of today and tomorrow to the dance floor for self-expression. It is through this practice I hope to impact the change I know many dance educators, myself included, wish to witness, which is that outdated perceptions about who can be seen, represented and celebrated onstage have nothing to do with the dance experience itself.

“The Nutcracker” felt like an excellent community tradition to begin the practice of holding this welcoming space because of its magical nature. After all, we’re never too old to take part in a bit of magic.

360: Was there comfort (or distraction or difficulty) in coming together in community for this show at a time when our country and communities are particularly divided?

RD: Oh, I think this is a really important question during a very important time. Initially, I have to say that there was no discomfort in kicking things off: “The Nutcracker” experience was an immediate hit with performers, families and audience members, and that enthusiasm carries throughout the entire year.

By the time auditions take place in August, the anticipation and excitement is at an ultimate high, and I think this year it offered an alternative focal point as individual objectives came together to accomplish a larger objective.

Also, I think dance, movement expression, art overall, can be a space to channel, communicate and understand feelings otherwise left unprocessed, unsettled, unacknowledged. I think this is where, in our role as art educators, facilitators and instigators, we have the opportunity to foster an experience for participants that is one of embracing our own humanness alongside that of others. Because on a base level, when you take other means of communication such as words away, what are we left with to express ourselves but our bodies?

It is within this self-observation of the learning and performance process, combined with the vulnerability of a body-based practice, where I observe participants come together and shed otherwise pervasive social barriers and learn from and alongside others who are very different from one another in many aspects.

Gordon Mellott: Dance is for everyone. We have cast members that come from all walks and support each other and lift each other up.

360: What aspects of a traditional “Nutcracker” performance does this production incorporate? What unusual or original interpretations of the ballet can audiences expect?

RD: Many of the most beloved traditional elements of “The Nutcracker” can be expected, such as the main characters and plot line, Mother Ginger’s traditional casting, locations in which the story takes place, music, props and so much more.

But it’s true there are a few less-typical elements specific to our production. For example, this year we chose not to cast a cavalier, sometimes also referred to as the prince. We wanted to position Clara as the heroine and focus; after all, it is she who defeats the mouse king, setting herself on a course for her very own Christmas Eve adventure.

We have also carefully curated the divertissement, or ballet within a ballet, in Act II to avoid the problematic cultural references historically seen and instead introduce only confection or animal-themed variations.