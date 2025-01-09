Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 9, 2025

Music, dance and outdoor recreation

Events Roundup

Inland 360
This combinations of images show, from left: Jason E Anderson, Michael Schumacher and Corrie Befort.
This combinations of images show, from left: Jason E Anderson, Michael Schumacher and Corrie Befort.Corrie Befort, Jelle IJntema, Tim Summers

Find more to do in the Inland 360 calendar at inland360.com/event, where you also can upload your own coming events.

The first of a three-part series of improvisational dance and music performances and talks is at 7 p.m. Friday at Moscow Contemporary, in the Palouse Place Mall, 2012 W. Pullman Drive, Moscow.

Dance artists Michael Schumacher and Corrie Befort and sound artist Jason E Anderson present Trio, three evenings of live dance and analog modular synthesizer sound, Friday, Feb. 14 and March 14.

Schumacher, of Clarkston, will give a brief lecture and lead a Q&A with the audience after the performance. A dancer and choreographer, he has worked across Europe and Asia with companies and artists including Ballet Frankfurt, Twyla Tharp Dance, Feld Ballet, Jiří Kylián and William Forsythe, according to a Moscow Contemporary news release. He currently splits his time between his hometown and The Netherlands, conducting improvisation workshops worldwide.

Befort, of Palouse, will speak after February’s event; Anderson, of Pullman, is the presenter in March.

Tickets, $10, are at moscowcontemporary.org/pay/p/trio, or on a sliding scale at the door.

———

Singer-songwriter Tuck Wilson plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, outside Lewiston.

Wilson, based in Lake Tahoe, sings about life, love and living in a ski town.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for this 21-and-older evening, with music from 6-8.

———

The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club and Idaho Parks and Recreation are offering a free cross-country ski day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area, Idaho State Highway 6 at Harvard Hill, east of Potlatch.

Free cross-country ski rentals and beginner lessons are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as free snowshoe rentals, soups and hot drinks. Parking for the event is free, too.

More information is at bit.ly/palousefreeski.

———

Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization’s latest Valley Bluegrass Stage is from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music at 7 by Higher Ground, Moscow Mules and Monroe Bridge.

Tickets, $10, are at lewisclarkbluegrass.com. Children 15 and younger get in free with a paying adult.

— Inland 360

