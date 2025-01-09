Music, dance and outdoor recreation

Find more to do in the Inland 360 calendar at inland360.com/event, where you also can upload your own coming events.

The first of a three-part series of improvisational dance and music performances and talks is at 7 p.m. Friday at Moscow Contemporary, in the Palouse Place Mall, 2012 W. Pullman Drive, Moscow.

Dance artists Michael Schumacher and Corrie Befort and sound artist Jason E Anderson present Trio, three evenings of live dance and analog modular synthesizer sound, Friday, Feb. 14 and March 14.

Schumacher, of Clarkston, will give a brief lecture and lead a Q&A with the audience after the performance. A dancer and choreographer, he has worked across Europe and Asia with companies and artists including Ballet Frankfurt, Twyla Tharp Dance, Feld Ballet, Jiří Kylián and William Forsythe, according to a Moscow Contemporary news release. He currently splits his time between his hometown and The Netherlands, conducting improvisation workshops worldwide.

Befort, of Palouse, will speak after February’s event; Anderson, of Pullman, is the presenter in March.

Tickets, $10, are at moscowcontemporary.org/pay/p/trio, or on a sliding scale at the door.

Singer-songwriter Tuck Wilson plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, outside Lewiston.

Wilson, based in Lake Tahoe, sings about life, love and living in a ski town.