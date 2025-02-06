Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 6, 2025

Netflix buys movie filmed in inland Northwest

Movie was adapted from a novel and stars Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton

Spokesman-Review
Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton appear in "Train Dreams," which was filmed in Spokane.
Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton appear in "Train Dreams," which was filmed in Spokane.Adolpho Veloso/Sundance Institute

SPOKANE — “Train Dreams,” the film shot in Spokane and adapted from a novel set in the Idaho Panhandle, has been purchased by Netflix.

The film is led by Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in “The Brutalist.” The movie also stars William H. Macy, Kerry Condon and Clifton Collins Jr.

WME Independent represented “Train Dreams” filmmakers in the sale, the amount of which has not been disclosed, but sources told Deadline the deal is in the high-teen millions.

“Train Dreams” is based on a 2011 novel of the same name written by Denis Johnson. The book tells the story of an early 20th-century day laborer who works his way through the inland Northwest constructing railroad tracks. The novel abounds in references to places such as Spokane, Sandpoint, Wallace and the Kootenai River. The main character also hails from Bonners Ferry, where Johnson lived at least part of the time before his death in 2017.

Filming began on the movie in mid-April and ended weeks later, according to producer William Janowitz. About 90% of the movie was filmed in eastern Washington, including Metaline Falls, Colville and downtown Spokane.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The major motion picture had made some “interesting requests” involving street lights being turned off, Spokane Development Services Center employee Nicole Riley previously told The Spokesman-Review. Janowitz declined to tell The Spokesman-Review where filming occurred in city limits.

But according to the Black Bear Pictures and Kamala Films producer, filming in the inland Northwest has “always been the north star” for the crew.

“You can’t get more authentic than being in the place that the story actually took place. The Kootenai Tribe plays a hand in our story. It begins just over the border in Bonners Ferry, and there is just a lot of connective tissue to this place,” Janowitz said.

The flick made its debut in the Premieres section of the Sundance Film Festival.

It was directed by Clint Bentley, who helmed 2021’s “Jockey,” and is produced by Black Bear Pictures. Founded in 2011, the studio most recently produced “Immaculate,” starring Spokane native Sydney Sweeney, who can be seen in a Hellman’s mayonnaise ad on Super Bowl Sunday alongside Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, in a nod to “When Harry Met Sally.”

Janowitz called the film a “cautionary tale” while also being a “love story about American culture.”

Related
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Movie Review: ‘Companion’ explores humanity in an AI-powered...
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Book Review: Uncovering a conspiracy
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
The Stream: Amy Schumer is expecting?
Related
Artist/artisan opportunities
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Artist/artisan opportunities
Honoring the legend
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Honoring the legend
Events Roundup: An array for art lovers
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Events Roundup: An array for art lovers
Inland 360 readers, it’s your time to shine
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Inland 360 readers, it’s your time to shine
Documenting three decades of drag
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Documenting three decades of drag
The celebration must go on
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
The celebration must go on
Review: ‘Open Socrates’ shows why philosophy isn’t a spectator sport
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Review: ‘Open Socrates’ shows why philosophy isn’t a spectator sport
Review: Whatever you do, don’t book a seat for ‘Flight Risk’
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Review: Whatever you do, don’t book a seat for ‘Flight Risk’
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy