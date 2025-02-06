Netflix buys movie filmed in inland Northwest

SPOKANE — “Train Dreams,” the film shot in Spokane and adapted from a novel set in the Idaho Panhandle, has been purchased by Netflix.

The film is led by Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in “The Brutalist.” The movie also stars William H. Macy, Kerry Condon and Clifton Collins Jr.

WME Independent represented “Train Dreams” filmmakers in the sale, the amount of which has not been disclosed, but sources told Deadline the deal is in the high-teen millions.

“Train Dreams” is based on a 2011 novel of the same name written by Denis Johnson. The book tells the story of an early 20th-century day laborer who works his way through the inland Northwest constructing railroad tracks. The novel abounds in references to places such as Spokane, Sandpoint, Wallace and the Kootenai River. The main character also hails from Bonners Ferry, where Johnson lived at least part of the time before his death in 2017.

Filming began on the movie in mid-April and ended weeks later, according to producer William Janowitz. About 90% of the movie was filmed in eastern Washington, including Metaline Falls, Colville and downtown Spokane.