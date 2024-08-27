New calendar puts your events online faster

You’ve likely noticed an upgrade if you’ve been to Inland 360’s online events calendar in the past week or so.
Our online calendar, and, starting next week, our weekly print calendar, are getting a new look and better coverage with the help of a new technology partner called Evvnt.
This means those of you who’ve been uploading events will need to establish a new account when you visit inland360.com/events to add a listing. Click Create an Event, and the system will walk you through it.
We’ll send you an email next week, too, if you’ve submitted events to our calendar before.
Fill out the required fields, upload an image and within a few minutes your event will be live on the Inland 360 website — no more waiting for your listing to be approved. We’ll still ask you to enter your events by noon Monday to ensure inclusion in Thursday’s print edition.
A new feature: This calendar gives you the option to boost your listing, online and in print. That’s a paid service, outlined during the upload process, and entirely optional. Our marketing team is ready to help you amplify, target and boost your calendar item, if that’s in your budget. If not, simply listing your event is still free.
Another new component is an easy-to-use ticketing platform for event organizers. If you need help growing, promoting and selling tickets to your event, email Darce Johnson at djohnson@lmtribune.com.
The process of moving from one system to another isn’t without challenges, so we ask for your patience and understanding these first couple of weeks. It’s possible you uploaded a calendar item to the website in recent days that’s not reflected in this print issue, and we apologize for any such omissions.
Conversely, if you entered an event that’s no longer showing up on the website, please consider adding it again, with our thanks for your extra effort.
Look for the new print calendar in next Thursday’s Inland 360, and please check out the online version, live now at inland360.com, and let us know what you think.
Stone, (she/her) can be contacted at mstone@inland360.com or (208) 848-2244.