Events Roundup: New year, new activities

It’s a new year, so maybe time to try something new. This week’s sampling of events around the region includes an eclectic mix of art, music, outdoors and theater to consider.
See more options in the calendar at inland360.com/events.
Valley Art Center’s annual Black & White Show opens Friday with a free reception, featuring live music by the Pioneer Ramblers, from 4-7 p.m. at 842 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Black-and-white and monochromatic works in a variety of media by artists Judy Fairley, Carol Hix, Donna Baker, Amber Hargens, Mary Lou Wayne and Jodee Maiorana will be on display and for sale along with pieces by students in Fairley’s pastel class.
The show continues through the end of the month with gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Those aiming to get outside more in the new year can learn more about one wintery option at Snowshoes and Snacks: Winter Trekking with Todd Holcomb from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Holcomb, of Clearwater Trekking, will share how-tos and where-tos about snowshoeing in the region during this free event for ages 10 and older, according to information from the library.
A rock music soundtrack accompanies a classic silent film from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday during Silents Synced: “Nosferatu” + Radiohead, at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Different eras and genres meet at this screening, with songs from Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums playing alongside an unauthorized 1922 adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. German director F.W. Murnau’s film depicts Dracula, played by Max Schreck, as “a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws — perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned,” according to the Kenworthy.
Tickets, $8, are at kenworthypac.square.site.
If performing in a local theater production is on your list of things to try this year, check out auditions for APOD Production’s “Fiddler on the Roof,” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and next Thursday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Those interested (ages 8 to adult) can fill out an audition form and sign up for a time slot at apodproductions.org/auditions and should prepare a one-minute selection of a Broadway song. Auditioners should bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.
Rehearsals for the show begin in mid-March, with performances set for June 13-21.
— Inland 360