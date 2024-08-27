The Stream: Oscar winner ‘Anora’ debuts on Hulu

“Wicked” landing on Peacock for home sing-alongs and Ellen Pompeo starring in her first big role since stepping back from ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases.

Also among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Selena Gomez and her fiancé, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, will release a joint album, Dennis Quaid stars in Paramount+’s true-crime series “Happy Face” about a serial killer and Assassin’s Creed Shadows brings Ubisoft’s globetrotting, time-hopping gaming epic to feudal Japan.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

There’s plenty of Oscar winners and contenders coming to streaming services now that the show is over, starting with best picture winner “Anora,” which debuted Monday on Hulu. Filmmaker Sean Baker’s odyssey of a Brooklyn sex worker, whose whirlwind affair with the wild son of a Russian oligarch goes very wrong also won best director, best editing and best actress for Mikey Madison. Baker devoted most of his Oscars speech to the importance of making movies for and seeing movies on the big screen, but don’t worry, we won’t tell if you decide to watch this one on the small screen first. Just put the phone down: It’s a ride worth taking.

Another big Oscar player, perhaps “Anora’s” complete opposite as a big, lavishly expensive studio musical, “Wicked” starts streaming on Peacock on Friday. There will also be a singalong version available and some bonus content for the super fans. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu took on the gargantuan task of adapting the Broadway musical for the big screen, and he went all out. In her review for The Associated Press, Jocelyn Noveck wrote, “If it feels like they made the best “Wicked” movie money could buy — well, it’s because they kinda did.” The film won two Oscars, for costume and production design.

And, finally, a gem which got a little lost in the mix, “Sing Sing” arrives Friday on Max. This inspired-by-real-life film about inmates who find a creative outlet through acting and performance earned three Oscar nominations: For Colman Domingo’s lead role, for the adapted screenplay, and for best original song, but don’t let its 0/3 wins detract you from a watch. “It’s a cinematic high-five to all arts programs behind bars and, in particular, the power of theater,” AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review. “The movie’s most affecting scenes are the ones that follow the inmates doing the craft — tender auditions, reciting their lines while doing chores and working on their characters. Watching them giddy backstage in costume before a show is all of us.”

— AP film writer Lindsey Bahr