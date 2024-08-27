Sections
Arts & Entertainment

Put your Oscars knowledge to the test

Kaylee Brewster Inland 360

You might not be able to predict all the winners of this year’s Academy Awards, but maybe you can get some questions right about the lineup.

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC and stream on Hulu and YouTubeTV starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. (Spoiler alert — answers below.)

1. Who is the actor nominated for playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown”?

A. Timothée Chalamet.

B. Timothy Shalome.

C. Timothie Chalamae.

D. Timothee Salame.

2. Conan O’Brien, the host for this year’s Oscars, was the host of which show?

A. “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.”

B. “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

C. “Conan.”

D. All of the above.

3. Isabella Rossellini, nominated as best supporting actress, is a descendant of Hollywood royalty. Who is her mother?

A. Audrey Hepburn.

B. Judy Garland.

C. Ingrid Bergman.

D. Grace Kelly.

4. The nominees for best animated feature film are:

A. “Flow,” “Inside Out 2,” “Memoir of a Snail,” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “The Wild Robot.”

B. “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “The Wild Robot.”

C. “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Piece by Piece,” “Spellbound” and “The War of the Rohirrim.”

D. “Despicable Me 4,” “Flow,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Orion and the Dark” and “The Wild Robot.”

5. Adrien Brody is nominated for best actor for his role in “The Brutalist.” What other film did he win the Oscar for?

A. “The Piano.”

B. “King Kong.”

C. “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

D. “The Pianist.”

6. What topic does “Sugarcane,” nominated for best documentary feature film, cover?

A. Slavery.

B. Climate change.

C. Native American boarding schools.

D. Obesity.

7. There are 10 nominees for best picture. Which film is not one of them?

A. “A Real Pain.”

B. “Anora.”

C. “Dune: Part Two.”

D. “Wicked.”

8. What are the two Oscar categories for screenplay writing?

A. Feature film and short film.

B. Live action film and animated film.

C. Adapted screenplay and original screenplay.

D. Original screenplay and unoriginal screenplay.

9. Which countries are nominated in the international feature film category?

A. France, Germany, Italy, Romania and Spain.

B. Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany and Latvia.

C. Bulgaria, China, India, Korea and Senegal.

D. Israel, Hungary, Japan, Russia and Thailand.

10. What did John Travolta call “Wicked” Broadway star Idina Menzel when he introduced her at the 2014 Oscars?

A. Idina Denzel.

B. Madea Enzel.

C. Adele Dazeem.

D. India Menzel.

Answers: 1. A, 2. D, 3. C, 4. A, 5. D, 6. C, 7. A, 8. C, 9. B, 10. C

Brewster earned a master’s degree in film and television studies at the University of Glasgow. She can be contacted at kaylee.brewster25@gmail.com.

What do your results mean?

10 out 10: Congratulations on your Oscar.

8-9 correct: You deserve a nomination.

5-7 correct: You can host next year.

3-4 correct: Well, maybe you can be a presenter.

1-2 correct: You might make it to the red carpet preshow.

0 correct: Now you have a list of movies to go watch.

