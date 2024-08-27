Put your Oscars knowledge to the test

You might not be able to predict all the winners of this year’s Academy Awards, but maybe you can get some questions right about the lineup.

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC and stream on Hulu and YouTubeTV starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. (Spoiler alert — answers below.)

1. Who is the actor nominated for playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown”?

A. Timothée Chalamet.

B. Timothy Shalome.

C. Timothie Chalamae.

D. Timothee Salame.

2. Conan O’Brien, the host for this year’s Oscars, was the host of which show?

A. “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.”

B. “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

C. “Conan.”

D. All of the above.

3. Isabella Rossellini, nominated as best supporting actress, is a descendant of Hollywood royalty. Who is her mother?

A. Audrey Hepburn.

B. Judy Garland.

C. Ingrid Bergman.

D. Grace Kelly.

4. The nominees for best animated feature film are:

A. “Flow,” “Inside Out 2,” “Memoir of a Snail,” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “The Wild Robot.”

B. “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “The Wild Robot.”

C. “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Piece by Piece,” “Spellbound” and “The War of the Rohirrim.”

D. “Despicable Me 4,” “Flow,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Orion and the Dark” and “The Wild Robot.”

5. Adrien Brody is nominated for best actor for his role in “The Brutalist.” What other film did he win the Oscar for?

A. “The Piano.”

B. “King Kong.”

C. “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

D. “The Pianist.”

6. What topic does “Sugarcane,” nominated for best documentary feature film, cover?

A. Slavery.

B. Climate change.