Inland 360 cover contest: Ready, set, create

Some of my favorite Inland 360 covers since I started as editor of this publication three years ago have been created by readers.

The paintings, drawings, digital art, photographs and collages submitted in our annual cover contest make Inland 360 better. Thank you to everyone who’s participated for sharing your creativity and talent.

About three dozen readers entered last year’s contest, and our Inland 360 staff chose a number of winners and honorable mentions, several of which appeared on covers throughout the year. This year, we’ll choose first-, second- and third-place winners. Each winning design will appear in print and online over the course of the coming year, along with a brief write-up about the cover art and its creator.

To enter, email your high-resolution image by Feb. 7 to contests@inland360.com with “cover contest” in the subject line. You also can submit entries in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mail them (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

We welcome entries from Inland 360 readers of all ages working in any medium, as long as the artwork meets the following criteria: