Inland 360 cover contest: Ready, set, create

Some of my favorite Inland 360 covers since I started as editor of this publication three years ago have been created by readers.
The paintings, drawings, digital art, photographs and collages submitted in our annual cover contest make Inland 360 better. Thank you to everyone who’s participated for sharing your creativity and talent.
About three dozen readers entered last year’s contest, and our Inland 360 staff chose a number of winners and honorable mentions, several of which appeared on covers throughout the year. This year, we’ll choose first-, second- and third-place winners. Each winning design will appear in print and online over the course of the coming year, along with a brief write-up about the cover art and its creator.
To enter, email your high-resolution image by Feb. 7 to contests@inland360.com with “cover contest” in the subject line. You also can submit entries in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mail them (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
We welcome entries from Inland 360 readers of all ages working in any medium, as long as the artwork meets the following criteria:
We’re looking for designs that compel a second look from passersby when they see the publication in our racks out in the community. Maybe that’s a seasonal image, inspired by local places, traditions or events. Maybe it’s a photo taken from an unexpected angle or a painting that makes use of arresting color or perspective.
Please note you don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution. The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
Email me at mstone@inland360.com or call me at (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.
We’re looking forward to seeing what you create.
Note: If you submitted a physical copy of your artwork in last year’s contest and it’s still here at our office, please contact me to arrange its return.