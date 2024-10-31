Rebuilding from beyond the grave

Val Gregory says she was never a believer in ghost stories. But that changed after she started giving tours at St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax nine years ago.

“I was the biggest skeptic there was,” Gregory said. “Now, I’ve heard and seen things that I go, ‘I don’t know what that is.’ ”

She started working at St. Ignatius in 2015 after retiring from a job in fundraising at Washington State University. Gregory said she remembers getting a call from the city asking if she could work there part-time: The town desperately needed to bring in tourists.

“I said, ‘What are you doing with St. Ignatius?’ And they said, ‘Nothing. It’s gross.’ We came in, and then within a month we had it up and running,” Gregory said. “We sold out every single ticket within eight hours for the entire month of October.’”

The hospital has since had more than 42,000 visitors, she said, including international guests from places like Nova Scotia, Finland and Germany. Potentially haunted hospitals, she said, are a rare delight for ghost-hunting aficionados.

“Lots of YouTubers, lots of TV shows, lots of podcasts,” she said. “People love hospitals. So, as soon as we opened up, the first group I called was the Travel Channel. They’ve sent three groups out. So ‘Ghost Adventures’ has been here, ‘Ghost Hunters’ has been here and ‘Paranormal Lockdown’ has been here.”

Gregory’s own stories over the past nine years are numerous. Recently, she said, she thought she heard voices in what was once a kitchen.

“So I went in and put my phone down, and then went back to the gift shop. And when I came back I listened to it. It was a little kid talking to a woman,” she said.

The hospital also is equipped with motion-activated cameras, which Gregory said have been triggered when no one was there. On other occasions, she heard movement, but the cameras wouldn’t come on.

“Lately,” she said, “we’ve been hearing screams.”

During the summer, Gregory said, she was sure she heard the sound of a young child yelling “help me” from the nursing building adjacent to the hospital.

“So, I text the police officer on duty and I said, ‘Can you come up here? I think there’s a kid in the nursing building.’ And we went through the whole thing. Nothing. Nobody,” she said. “The next night, the roofers were here. They’d been roofing at night because it was really hot during the summer. They called me and they said, ‘Val, somebody’s in the nursing building, and it’s a little kid and they yelled ‘Help me.’ … and I never told them the story.”

Guests hoping for similarly spooky or macabre experiences have several options to choose from for exploring the four-story building. Packages range from two-hour day tours to private nighttime investigations for several hundred dollars at stignatiuscolfax.com.

Some areas of the building, worn by time and exposure, have been deemed unsafe to walk in. But much of the old hospital remains accessible, including patient rooms, an operating room, a tuberculosis porch, a laboratory, a birth center and the emergency room.

Areas where higher levels of apparent ghost activity have been recorded are marked with red paper, and some include placards with the names of former residents from after the hospital was transitioned to an assisted care facility.

Several of those former residents are people she saw in the community as a high school student, Gregory said.

The hospital’s most famous ghost, Rose, was a woman with schizophrenia, known to Gregory and other community members at the time as “finger lady” because she talked to her finger.

Another resident, Donald, was a man with Tourette syndrome who was given the job of signing for mail deliveries. His room, located near the hospital entrance, is one of several marked with the red paper.

“They came to my volleyball and basketball games (when I was in high school). So, you know, when I talk about Donald, I knew Donald. I knew Rose,” she said. “They really were part of our community, and an important part of our community.”