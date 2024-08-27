The Stream: ‘Righteous Gemstones’ makes its final debut

Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album “Mayhem” and a new lifestyle series on Netflix from the Duchess of Sussex called “With Love, Meghan” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Carrie Underwood ascends to a judge on “American Idol,” a new series launches featuring the Marvel hero Daredevil and singer Jennie becomes the latest member of the K-pop group Blackpink to have a solo album.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

Actor Charlie Cox says that “Daredevil: Born Again,” which premiered Tuesday on Disney+, pretty much picks up where the third season on Netflix left off. “You don’t have to have seen all the back catalog to understand it, but essentially it is a continuation,” Cox told the AP at the show’s premiere. Cox plays blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who by night fights for justice as Daredevil. Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk. Jon Bernthal also returns as The Punisher.

“With Love, Meghan,” the lifestyle series starring the Duchess of Sussex, was originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix in January but was delayed because of the Los Angeles-area wildfires. It debuted Tuesday, and we’ve recently learned that the streamer has teamed up with Meghan on her new company, As Ever. She made the announcement recently in a video posted to her new Instagram account. “With Love, Meghan,” says Netflix, is not about a quest for perfection but more about finding joy in the little things.

Two Pakistani American brothers must step up to take over their late-father’s convenience store in “Deli Boys” and discover he used it to hide a criminal enterprise. Poorna Jagannathan of “Never Have I Ever” is a main cast member. Jenni Konner, who was the showrunner of “Girls” with Lena Dunham is an executive producer. “Deli Boys” premieres today on Hulu.

When Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005, she had no idea that 20 years later she would be a judge on that very same show. Underwood will sit alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table, replacing Katy Perry, who departed to focus on her own music career. It will be interesting to see how Underwood interacts with the contestants because she’s been in their shoes. “Idol” premieres Sunday on ABC and also streams on Hulu.

The fourth and final season of “Righteous Gemstones” debuts Sunday on HBO and Max. Created by and starring Danny McBride, the show follows a family of televangelists who run a successful megachurch. Their private lives are nothing like their public image. John Goodman and Adam DeVine also star.

Season three of the critically acclaimed noir drama “Dark Winds” returns to AMC on Sunday. Set in the 1970s, the series follows three Navajo Tribal Police officer who patrol the Four Corners region of the Southwest (where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet.) George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford are executive producers. “Dark Winds” is 100% fresh on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a fourth season has already been ordered. It also streams on AMC+.

