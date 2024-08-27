Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 20, 2025

Seeking springtime sparkle

How to get the most from the seasonal urge to clean

Mary Stone
story image illustation
Adobe Stock Image

Emerging from winter’s dark days to the lightness and brightness of a new season brings on a seemingly primal urge to refresh our surroundings.

We’re talking, of course, about spring cleaning.

As much as we might want to throw open the windows and give our whole house a thorough scrub down, though, most of us don’t have the time or energy. So we sought expert guidance for those experiencing the pull of a sparkling springtime abode who also feel overwhelmed.

Dustin Sipes started Moscow-based GIST Cleaning about two years ago. His business’ name, an acronym for Getting Into Stuff Together, describes his individualized approach to helping people clean.

“Spring cleaning can be a really good thing — and also sometimes get the better of you,” Sipes said.

He suggested channeling spring’s “vaguely manic, season-changing energy” to take on what you can, then seeking backup for the rest.

Where to start, when to ask for help and how much cleaning/organizing is enough is different for everyone, he said: “Improving your environment is a very personal experience.”

To help prevent feeling swamped, he said, consider:

  • Spring cleaning has a lot to do with freshness and newness, so consider focusing on things you don’t address in everyday cleaning, to make the house nicer in subtle ways: washing windows, dusting baseboards, taking a Magic Eraser to walls or cupboards.
  • Everybody has that one room or that one aspect of their house that’s really hard for them to address, so my advice is start where you feel most able to start. You don’t have to start with what’s bothering you the most.
  • For projects that you don’t know how to tackle and don’t know where to start, it’s time to bring in a professional.
  • Getting in over your head can sabotage spring cleaning. Most people can’t really take two or three whole days off work to clean their house, so be realistic about the time and resources you have.
  • If you don’t have a lot of spare time, picking the areas that will make you feel best is usually where I tell people to start. Even just picking one thing to organize in a better fashion, or one room to tackle — for many that’s the kitchen — can be enough.
  • Look for a great fit if you hire someone to help. If it’s not a great fit, it’s OK to switch services. Advocate for what you want and need from your cleaner.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Clients frequently ask him to deep clean kitchens and bathrooms, Sipes said, saving bedrooms, which often require more personal choices about organization, for themselves.

“Personal spaces are more difficult for a house cleaner to address effectively,” he said.

———

You’ve hired a cleaning service to tackle hard water stains in the bathroom and grease buildup in the kitchen, but you know you’ll have to sort through your closet and dressers on your own.

We asked Patrick Brown-Hayes, owner of The Killer Clothing Collective retro clothing shop in Lewiston, to share some suggestions for evaluating your wardrobe and donating or selling clothing.

  • Find pieces that have meaning. If you pick up a piece in your wardrobe and you do not feel anything toward it, it’s easier to let it go.
  • Keep staple pieces and items that can be worn multiple times and seasons.
  • If you are going to donate any items, 100% make sure they are clean. The majority of donation centers do not have a wash/care facility within their supply chain.

We also asked for Brown-Hayes’ thoughts about building and maintaining a wardrobe that doesn’t lead to constant turnover and waste:

  • Be mindful. Don’t just buy things because they are on sale. Repairing your clothing is the most sustainable option: So much gets thrown away when just a simple mend would fix it. I operate a full denim repair center in the shop as a walk-in service.
  • Consider materials. I personally prefer to wear natural fibers and wear a lot of cotton and wool. I do not wear a lot of synthetic materials unless it’s performance wear.
  • Stay away from fast fashion’s micro trends. Buy local. Focus on quality construction, and if you are going to buy seasonal trend or contemporary items, focus on used, upcycled, natural fiber and sustainably produced products first. Be mindful of greenwashing, and do research on a brand before purchasing. !

Stone (she/her) can be reached at mstone@inland360.com.

Related
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
The Stream: Oscar winner ‘Anora’ debuts on Hulu
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
‘The Dream Hotel:’ a dystopian world in which people are det...
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Explore the arts
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
Events Roundup: A week full of culture
Related
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 20
This week’s movies
‘All the Other Mothers Hate Me’ is a breezy read by Sarah Harman
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
‘All the Other Mothers Hate Me’ is a breezy read by Sarah Harman
The Stream: ‘Moana 2’ sails onto Disney+
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
The Stream: ‘Moana 2’ sails onto Disney+
Always time to die?
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
Always time to die?
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
This week’s movies
Arts opportunities
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
Arts opportunities
The Lady Gaga you loved and missed returns with pop album ‘Mayhem’
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
The Lady Gaga you loved and missed returns with pop album ‘Mayhem’
Events Roundup: All-around fun
Arts & EntertainmentMar. 13
Events Roundup: All-around fun
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy