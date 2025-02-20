Events Roundup: Something for every taste

Wine, beer, art, music, authors and soup top our list of picks for the coming week. Find more in the calendar, starting on Page 13 and at inland360.com/events.

Seven locations are on the map for this month’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today in Moscow.

The free event includes artwork, and in some cases food or drink at RE/MAX Connections, One World Café, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, Pour Company, Moscow Contemporary, University of Idaho Art + Design at Ridenbaugh Gallery and Moscow Food Co-op.

Details are at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk and in print at the host locations.

A limited number of tickets are available for Washington Idaho Symphony’s fundraiser this evening, Symphony & Sip: A Night of Music and Wine, at Merry Cellars, 1300 NE Henley Court, Pullman.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 6:30 for general admission and includes performances by the symphony’s string quartet and Equinox Brass Quartet, a musical chat with conductor Danh Pham, wine, hors d’oeuvre and a silent auction

Tickets, $60-$100, are at wa-idsymphony.org/symphony-and-sip.

Authors Maurice Hornocker and David Johnson will discuss Hornocker’s memoir, “Cougars on the Cliff: One Man’s Pioneering Quest to Understand the Mythical Mountain Lion,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Hornocker, who co-wrote the book with Johnson, recently received the Aldo Leopold Memorial Award from The Wildlife Society for his conservation work with cougars over his 55-year career. Johnson, a retired Lewiston Tribune reporter, will lead a fireside chat-style author talk with Hornocker in the Event Space on the library’s second floor.

Copies of the book ($24.95 paperback) will be available for purchase.

Lewiston Brewfest returns to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave. in Lewiston, from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, continuing a tradition begun in 2011.