Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Arts & EntertainmentDecember 5, 2024

Sugar plum memories

Ballet Victoria and Festival Dance bring professional ‘Nutcracker’ performance to Moscow

Commentary Mary Stone
From left, Festival Dance Academy students Rebekah Welch, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers rehearse earlier this week for their roles in Ballet Victoria’s “The Gift of the Nutcracker,” opening Saturday in Moscow.
From left, Festival Dance Academy students Rebekah Welch, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers rehearse earlier this week for their roles in Ballet Victoria’s “The Gift of the Nutcracker,” opening Saturday in Moscow.August Frank/Inland 360
Grace Lee, left, and Rebekah Welch grasp hands as they practice a dance.
Grace Lee, left, and Rebekah Welch grasp hands as they practice a dance.August Frank/Inland 360
Rebekah Welch, Arabella Sievers and Grace Lee practice.
Rebekah Welch, Arabella Sievers and Grace Lee practice.August Frank/Inland 360
Julia Jitkov, ballet faculty, watches and instructs Rebekah Welch, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers.
Julia Jitkov, ballet faculty, watches and instructs Rebekah Welch, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers.August Frank/Inland 360
Grace Lee, left, and Arabella Sievers dance as Rebekah Welch looks on.
Grace Lee, left, and Arabella Sievers dance as Rebekah Welch looks on.August Frank/Inland 360
Rebekah Welch, from left, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers pose during practice.
Rebekah Welch, from left, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers pose during practice.August Frank/Inland 360
Rebekah Welch, from left, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers pose during practice.
Rebekah Welch, from left, Grace Lee and Arabella Sievers pose during practice.August Frank/Inland 360
Mary Stone
Mary Stone

The cacophony of the symphony orchestra warming up, the light click of pointe shoes meeting the stage, the crinkle of cellophane-wrapped candy canes handed out after the performance, thick winter coats over Sunday dresses: These are my memories of “The Nutcracker.”

Each holiday season when we were growing up, our parents took my sister and me to a “Nutcracker” performance at what was then the Spokane Opera House (now First Interstate Center for the Arts). I remember seeing productions by Alberta Ballet and Ballet West, always with the Spokane Symphony in the orchestra pit playing Tchaikovsky’s exuberant score.

Our dad, a lifelong trumpet player, would walk up front with us before the show to peek at the musicians, hoping to catch trumpeter Larry Jess practicing his solo. We’d marvel afterward at how Jess could hit every note in that piece just so.

My sister and I took ballet classes for several years, and I think that experience added to the awe we felt as those aspirationally muscular dancers leaped gracefully across the stage.

Fast forward a few decades, and I was flooded with memories when I took my oldest son and 8-year-old niece to Moscow Movement Arts Center’s community production of “The Nutcracker” last month in Pullman. I’m happy to say they loved it, too.

Maybe you have “Nutcracker” memories of your own, or maybe you’d like to make some? There’s an opportunity for that this weekend when more than 20 local dance students, including from Moscow’s Festival Dance Academy, join professional dancers from Canadian company Ballet Victoria for performances at the Hartung Theatre on the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus.

Festival Dance and Performing Arts Executive Director Tim Sievers shared his “Nutcracker” memories during a recent phone interview, including the first time he saw it, on a date with his future wife.

Years later, the now-married couple took their children to see it in Seattle, and now their youngest daughter, Arabella, is performing in this weekend’s production.

“It leaves an indelible impression, for sure,” Sievers said.

He also discussed the value of experiencing artistic expression through dance (for which I’d argue “The Nutcracker” serves as an excellent introduction): “It’s an important way that we tell stories to each other, that we share our history with each other,” he said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

To that end, Ballet Victoria’s visit to Moscow, in addition to the public performances this weekend, includes workshops for area school groups, organized through Festival Dance’s YouthReach program.

Bringing professional dance performances like “The Gift of the Nutcracker” to the Palouse is what the nonprofit organization he leads is all about, Sievers said.

“I think one of the unique things about Festival Dance is that we are the only organization presenting a professional dance series every year between Seattle and Minneapolis,” he said.

Hopefully, he said, providing that access will help people explore and better appreciate the performing arts.

“I think that’s something that we’ve lost sight of a little bit is how much value the arts have to our lives,” he said. “This is one of those things that’s just really enjoyable. We need to make time for that in our lives.”

Stone (she/her) can be reached at mstone@inland360.com.

If You Go

What: “The Gift of the Nutcracker” presented by Ballet Victoria and Festival Dance.

When: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, University of Idaho campus, Moscow.

Tickets: $55 reserved; $40 for adults; and $25 for youths 12 and younger at festivaldance.org.

Related
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Gifting on a budget
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
This month’s community theater productions bring holiday fee...
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Events Roundup: Full steam ahead for the holidays
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Movie capsules
Related
Gift giving made local
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Gift giving made local
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
A tasty twist
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
A tasty twist
Makeup by the Eras: Influenced
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Makeup by the Eras: Influenced
Events Roundup: Get out and give
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Events Roundup: Get out and give
Want to save Thanksgiving?
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Want to save Thanksgiving?
Movie Review: ‘Gladiator II’ handily fights through a complicated plot
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Movie Review: ‘Gladiator II’ handily fights through a complicated plot
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy