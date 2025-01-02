Superman, Paddington, Bridget Jones and more

The “Final Reckoning” for the “Mission: Impossible” series, Paddington’s trip home to Peru and an even “Freakier Friday” are all on top as Hollywood heads into 2025.

After largely taking 2024 off to regroup, superheroes will be back in full force: A new “Captain America” movie is due out in February, and “Superman” returns to the big screen in July. The Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts crews will also be bringing their superpowers to cinemas.

And the year will also see the return of Bridget Jones, “Jurassic Park” and Paul Thomas Anderson, for starters.

Yes, there will be plenty to sort through at the movies in 2025, so here’s a list of 20 movies to circle on the calendar as the dust settles on 2024 and we head into the new year.

Circle those dates in pencil, not pen: As always, dates are subject to change. Movies are headed to theaters except where otherwise noted.

“Wolf Man”

After reinventing “The Invisible Man” for modern audiences in 2020, writer-director Leigh Whannel takes on another Universal Monsters franchise, this time with Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner in the lead roles. (Jan. 17)

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

Bridget Jones is back, and she’s heading to streaming. Renée Zellweger returns for the fourth film in the rom-com franchise (its first entry since 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby”), with Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson returning to their roles. (Feb. 13, on Peacock)

“Paddington in Peru”

The follow-up to one of the most beloved films in history, “Paddington in Peru” follows our favorite marmalade-loving bear back home to the jungles of Peru. With Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. (Feb. 14)

“Sinners”

Michael B. Jordan stars as twin brothers Elijah and Elias (who are vampires, if early reports are to be trusted) in writer-director Ryan Coogler’s (“Black Panther”) first original film since 2013’s “Fruitvale Station.” (March 7)

“Thunderbolts”

Florence Pugh (as her “Black Widow” character, Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (as his “Captain America” character, Bucky Barnes) and David Harbour (as Red Guardian) kick off the summer moviegoing season with this Marvel entry about a group of antiheroes leading missions for the U.S. government. (May 2)

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

Tom Cruise returns for the eighth installment in the death-defying “Mission: Impossible” series, the direct sequel to 2023’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” which may or may not signal the end of the franchise, though we’re leaning toward may not. (May 23)

“28 Years Later”

It only feels like it’s been 28 years since the last one. The apocalyptic franchise returns for the first time since 2007’s “28 Weeks Later,” with Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson trying to outrun some really fast zombies. Danny Boyle directs. (June 20)

“M3gan 2.0”

Everyone’s favorite meme turned successful movie franchise (2022’s “M3gan” earned $180 million worldwide) is back as the menacing, lifelike doll returns for more “Child’s Play”-inspired mayhem. (June 27)

“F1”