The Stream: The beginning of the end of ‘Yellowstone’

Eddie Redmayne starring as a sniper for hire in the new limited series “The Day of the Jackal” and “Yellowstone” riding off into the sunset with the launch of its final episodes are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Aubrey Plaza stars in the coming-of-age comedy “My Old Ass,” two famous Nintendo siblings team up for the video game Mario & Luigi Brothership and Whitney Houston’s epic 1994 concert video in post-apartheid South Africa.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

Eddie Redmayne hasn’t starred in a TV series since the 2012 two-part World War I saga, “Birdsong.” He marks his return as a sniper for hire in the new Peacock limited series, “The Day of the Jackal.” It’s an updated version of a Frederick Forsyth novel published in 1971. Lashana Lynch plays an intelligence officer, intent on catching Redmayne’s mysterious killer who goes by the moniker The Jackal. “The Day of the Jackal” debuts today on Peacock.

Prime Video’s spy franchise “Citadel” now includes “Citadel: Honey Bunny.” This version is set in India and is a prequel to the 2023 original that starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. It takes place in the 1990s and introduces viewers to the parents of Chopra Jonas’ character, Nadia. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Nadia’s mother, Honey, with Varun Dhawan portraying her father, Bunny. The series debuts today.

“Yellowstone,” the contemporary Western about a family whose ownership of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S. going back for generations, returns for the second half of its final season Sunday. Fans will want to tune in to learn how Kevin Costner is written off the show and what happens to couple Rip and Beth, played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. “Yellowstone” season 5B debuts on Paramount Network. — Alicia Rancilio

NEW MOVIES