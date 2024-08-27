Events Roundup: The most wonderful time

It’s a magical time of year, made more special by celebrating with friends and neighbors — and maybe even pets. This week’s roundup is holiday-focused, with opportunities to experience music, dance, food, drink and a visit from Santa himself.

Find more options in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Pet photos with Santa and pet adoption opportunities are part of the JinglePaws celebration set for 1:30-3:30 p.m. today at Royal Plaza of Olympus Retirement Living, 2870 Juniper Drive in Lewiston.

Attendees can enjoy eggnog and live music at the free event; donations will be accepted for the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.

———

Lewiston’s Footnotes Dance Studio’s production of “The Nutcracker” opens at 6 p.m. Friday and continues at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

Tickets for the ballet, a Christmastime tradition for many, are $10-$15 at buy.tututix.com/footnotes.

———

Harp, violin and voice trio Everdream, from Ireland, brings “A Celtic Christmas” to Moscow at 7 p.m. Saturday with a performance at University of Idaho’s Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive.

The group will perform traditional and original Christmas songs and Irish tunes including “Danny Boy,” “Silent Night” and their chart-topping version of “O Holy Night,” according to an Everdream news release.

Tickets, $25, are at uitickets.com.

———

The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Train Car Holiday Bazaar is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 330 N. Grand Ave., Suite H.

Local crafters and depot volunteers will sell handmade sweet treats and gifts, with proceeds supporting depot events and displays.