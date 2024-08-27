The Stream: ‘The Traitors’ is back on Peacock

Noah Wyle going back to an emergency room for his new series “The Pitt” and Lana Wilson’s lauded documentary about psychics “Look Into My Eyes” are some of the new television, films and music headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Dick Wolf’s new police drama “On Call” making its debut, the hit show “The Traitors” hosted by Alan Cumming returns to Peacock and British comedian Nick Frost writes and stars in the comedic horror “Get Away.”

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

Two popular and addictive reality competition shows featuring celebrities return this week with new seasons. First up is Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” which premiered Wednesday, where acting, reality TV and sports stars convene for a boot camp led by ex-special forces operatives. Season three features Denise Richards, Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Stephen Baldwin and Trista Rehn and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno of “The Bachelorette.” They attempt grueling tasks like jumping onto a helicopter from a speed boat and treading water for a really long time (while they’re berated on camera) in the name of toughness and bragging rights. Episodes stream on Hulu.

Peacock’s hit “The Traitors,” hosted by Alan Cumming, also returns today. Here, famous faces from (mostly) reality TV come together in Scotland for a compelling game of strategy and manipulation with a cash prize at the end. “The Traitors” won outstanding reality competition program at last year’s Emmy Awards.

“Yellowstone” meets “Game of Thrones” on Netflix’s new limited series called “American Primeval,” premiering today. The six-episode show follows settlers during the westward expansion and stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin. Like the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” this new series depicts how the fight for land in the American West was a violent one.

Noah Wyle returns to where we first met him — in the emergency room — for his new series “The Pitt.” Instead of playing a green intern, Wyle’s character, Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, is an experienced doctor at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode follows one hour of Dr. Robby’s 15-hour shift. John Wells, who was the showrunner of “ER” is an executive producer. Writer Michael Crichton wrote the pilot script for “ER” and his estate — led by his widow Sherri Crichton — has sued Warner Bros. Television, calling “The Pitt” an unauthorized rebranded version of “ER.” “The Pitt” debuts today on Max.

Dick Wolf’s new police drama “On Call” drops today on Prime Video. Eriq La Salle (another “ER” alum) is an executive producer, cast member and directs some of the show’s episodes. “On Call” is set in Long Beach, Calif., and stars Troian Bellisario of “Pretty Little Liars” and Brandon Larracuente as patrol cops. The series uses bodycam and dash cam footage along with cellphone video to create a more realistic feel. Lori Loughlin, who spent two months in prison in 2020 for her part in a college admissions scam, plays a lieutenant. It’s a departure from her past roles on “Full House” and in Christmas TV movies.

— Alicia Rancilio