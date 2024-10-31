Sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 31, 2024

Events Roundup: Theater, music and a sneakpeek at the holiday season

Inland 360
story image illustation

Happy Halloween — and welcome to November. This week’s collection of curated events focuses on the post-Halloween scene, but a host of All Hallows’ Eve options are in the calendar at inland360.com.

Look for our first-Thursday-of-the-month regional theater roundup in next week’s issue, but don’t miss the opening weekend of APOD Productions’ latest show:

  • Performances of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.

The show, directed by Todd K. Payne, is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Louisa May Alcott. Set in 1860s Massachusetts, it tells the story of the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by a double-cast group of eight local young women, according to an APOD news release.

Jordan Eby and Siri Zakariasen appear as the “passionate and determined” Jo March.

“It has been an incredible experience playing Jo,” Eby said in the news release. “ ‘Little Women’ was one of my favorite books growing up, and Jo is a character who has always held a special place in my heart.”

The show continues with 7 p.m. performances next Thursday, Nov. 8-9 and a 2 p.m. matinee Nov. 9.

Tickets, $12-$25, are at apodproductions.org.

There are live music events from rock to jazz to classical in the calendar this week. These two concerts promise something different to expand our musical horizons:

  • The Palouse Choral Society launches its 25th anniversary season this weekend with “Listen to the Silence,” a concert “centered on the absence of sound.”

Performances are from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday and 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St. in Pullman.

The concert explores “the moments between the notes and the idea that seeking out calm spaces is how we heal and recharge from the chaos swirling around us,” according to a choral society news release.

The group will perform the world premiere of “Bugtong-Bugtong” by Filipino composer, conductor and music educator Ian Gabriel Corpuzthe, winner of the society’s third annual composition contest.

Tickets, $20 general admission and $8 for students, are at palousechoralsociety.org.

  • The Washington Idaho Symphony’s Silverthorne Chamber Series continues at 3 p.m. Sunday with “Heritage Harmonies: Chamber Works by Native American Composers” at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

The “artistry and rich cultural heritage of contemporary Native American composers” will be highlighted, according to a symphony news release, with a blend of traditional and contemporary influences.

The program includes pieces by a variety of Indigenous artists, including Diné composers Conner Chee, R. Carlos Nakai, Michael Begay and Raven Chacon.

Tickets, $20 for adults and $8 for youths, are at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets.

Holiday markets have started popping up around the region, including:

  • A new season of Moscow’s Winter Market gets underway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.

More than 35 vendors will be set up throughout the building, and lunch will be available for purchase from SnacksBrazil.

The Book Room will be open with used books to take home by donation, and a free activity from PBS Kids will be offered in the Fiske Room.

Admission to the market is free. It continues Nov. 9, Dec. 7 and 14, Feb. 1 and March 1.

  • Small local businesses will sell seasonal selections at the Fall into Winter market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive.

The event promises handcrafted items and delicious home-baked goodies.

