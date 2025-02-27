Find events focused on food, art, music and more in the Inland 360 calendar at inland360.com/events.

Comfort foods are on the menu at a free National Nutrition Month community workshop, Food Connects US, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the Pullman Parks & Recreation Recreation Center, 190 Southeast Crestview St.

Chef-owner Shane Clark of Coeur d’Alene-based food truck Powwaw Foods will create a manoomin, or wild rice, bowl with traditional Native ingredients, and chef Mat Morgan of the Marriott Hospitality Culinary Innovation Center will demonstrate Cajun/Creole cuisine with gumbo, biscuits and mac and cheese.

The workshop, part of a series of Thursday evening sessions through the month of March, includes dinner and a kids’ activity.

Registration is at pullman-wa.gov or by calling (509) 334-4555.

Uniontown artist Larry Arbour will be at Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St. in Clarkston, from 4-7 p.m. Friday for a reception launching his exhibit “Serving the Muse.”

Arbour’s oil paintings depict realistic landscapes such as mountains and waterfalls.

The free show continues through the end of the month. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

