This week’s movies

“ABSOLUTION” (R)
An aging gangster attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify mistakes from his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly. Stars Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW
“THE BREAKFAST CLUB” (R)
Five high school students meet in Saturday detention and discover they have a great deal more in common than they thought (1985). Presented by The Breakfast Club restaurant, Washington State University Murrow College of Communication. Stars Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwold. 7 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN
“CONCLAVE” (PG)
When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. — LEW
“DUNKIRK” (PG-13)
Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and Empire and France are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II (2017). Stars Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan and Mark Rylance. 7 p.m. Monday, $8. — KEN
“ELEVATION” (R)
A single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Stars Morena Baccarin, Anthony Mackie and Maddie Hasson. — LEW
“HERE” (PG-13)
A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life. Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. — LEW
“HERETIC” (R)
Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man. Stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. — LEW, MOS A review is on Page 10.
“HITPIG!” (PG)
A bounty hunter pig finds himself trekking the globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture. With voices of Andy Serkis, Jason Sudeikis and Rainn Wilson. — LEW
“LOOK BACK” (NOT RATED)
The popular, outgoing Fujino and classmate Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town together. Part of Kenworthy’s Absolute Anime series. With voices of Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“PULP FICTION” (R)
The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption (1994). Stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. — LEW
“SHIVA BABY” (NOT RATED)
A college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy and ex-girlfriend while at a Jewish funeral service with her parents (2020). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Queer Behind the Camera series. Stars Rachel Sennott, Danny Deferrari and Fred Melamed. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“SMILE 2” (R)
About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner and Drew Barrymore. — LEW, MOS
“TERRIFIER 3” (R)
Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. — LEW
“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)
Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW, MOS
“VAN GOGH: POETS & LOVERS” (NOT RATED)
Explores the beloved artist’s years in the south of France, where he revolutionised his style and became consumed with a passion for storytelling in his art. 4 p.m. Saturday, $10. — KEN
“VENOM: THE LAST DANCE” (PG-13)
Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision. Stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. — LEW, MOS
“WE LIVE IN TIME” (R)
An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning romance. Stars Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and Grace Delaney. — LEW, MOS
“WHITE BIRD” (PG-13)
A young man struggling to fit in at his new school after being expelled for his treatment of a student with Treacher Collins syndrome is transformed by his grandmother’s story of her attempts to escape Nazi-occupied France during World War II (2023). Stars Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt and Gillian Anderson. — FOX, REX
“THE WILD ROBOT” (PG)
An intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. With voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. — LEW, MOS