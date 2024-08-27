This week’s movies

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW
“CONCLAVE” (PG)
When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading the selection of a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. — LEW
“DOUBLE INDEMNITY” (APPROVED)
A Los Angeles insurance representative is seduced into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder by an alluring housewife (1944). Part of Kenworthy’s Movie Book Club series. Stars Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck and Edward G. Robinson. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“ELEVATION” (R)
A single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Stars Morena Baccarin, Anthony Mackie and Maddie Hasson. — LEW
“GRIZZLY MAN” (R)
A heart-rending take on activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who were killed in October 2003 while living among grizzly bears in Alaska (2005). Part of Kenworthy’s Science on Screen series. With Timothy Treadwell, Amie Huguenard and Werner Herzog. 7 p.m. Sunday, free. — KEN
“HERE” (PG-13)
A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life. Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. — LEW
“HERETIC” (R)
Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man. Stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. — LEW, MOS
“MOMMY” (R)
A widowed single mother raising her violent son alone finds new hope when a mysterious neighbor inserts herself into their household (2014). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Queer Behind the Camera series. Stars Anne Dorval, Antoine Olivier Pilon and Suzanne Clement. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“THE POLAR EXPRESS” (G)
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole, learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. With voices of Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola and Michael Jeter. — LEW
“RED ONE” (PG-13)
After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s head of security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a mission to save Christmas. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX A review is on Page 14.
“SMILE 2” (R)
About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner and Drew Barrymore. — LEW
“TERRIFIER 3” (R)
Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. — LEW
“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)
Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW, MOS
“THE FALL” (R)
In 1920s Los Angeles, a bedridden hospital patient captivates a young girl with a fantastic tale of heroes, myths and villains (2006). Part of Kenworthy’s New Restorations series. Stars Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru and Justine Waddell. 7 p.m. Today, $8. — KEN
“VENOM: THE LAST DANCE” (PG-13)
Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision. Stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. — LEW, MOS
“WE LIVE IN TIME” (R)
An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning romance. Stars Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and Grace Delaney. — LEW, MOS
“THE WILD ROBOT” (PG)
An intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. With voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. — LEW, MOS