This week’s movies

“ALMOST FAMOUS” (R)
A high school student in the early 1970s is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as he accompanies them on tour (2000). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Letterboxd Favorites series. Stars Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN
“CLUE” (PG)
Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner where they must work together to identify a murderer after their host is killed and the bodies pile up (1985). Part of Kenworthy’s Staff Picks series. Stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning. — LEW
“BABYGIRL” (R)
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA” (R)
Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Stars Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad. — LEW
“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)
The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW
“GLADIATOR II” (R)
Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW, REX
“INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE” (PG-13)
In 1938, after his father goes missing while pursuing the holy grail, Indiana Jones finds himself up against the Nazis again to stop them from obtaining its powers (1989). Stars Harrison Ford, Sean Connery and Alison Doody. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW, MOS
“NOSFERATU” (R)
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard. — LEW, MOS
“NOSFERATU” + RADIOHEAD (NOT RATED)
Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence — and the real estate agent’s wife (1922). This Silents Synced screening pairs a classic silent movie with Radiohead’s rock music. Stars Max Schreck, Alexander Granach and Gustav von Wangenheim. 9 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN
“PAPRIKA” (R)
When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients’ dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it (2006). Part of Kenworthy’s Absolute Anime series. With voices of Megumi Hayashibara, Toru Emori and Katsunosuke Hori. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“THE PRINCESS BRIDE” (PG)
A bedridden boy’s grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love (1987). Part of Kenworthy’s Crafting Matinee series. Stars Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“QUEER” (R)
In 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant in his late 40s leads a solitary life amid a small American community. The arrival of a young student stirs the man into establishing a meaningful connection with someone. Stars Daniel Craig, Daan de Wit and Jason Schwartzman. 1 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to face a mysterious villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — FOX, LEW, MOS
“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)
Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW, MOS
WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL
Idaho Chapter Sierra Club’s annual festival highlights local stories of environmental action and communities coming together to create change. 6 p.m. Saturday; $23 at the door, $20 student. — KEN