This week’s movies

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — MOS

“BRAVE THE DARK” (PG-13)

Haunted by torturous childhood memories, a teenager finds himself engulfed in darkness. He must confront his past before it leads to his own destruction after his drama teacher bails him out of jail and takes him in (2023). Stars Jared Harris, Sasha Bhasin and Will Price. — FOX, LEW, REX

“THE BRUTALIST” (R)

When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of the modern U.S., their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. — MOS, LEW

“COMPANION” (R)

A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillen and Jack Quaid. — LEW

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he doggedly pursues the feline super villain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW, MOS

“FLIGHT RISK” (R)

A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem, and tensions soar as they cross the Alaskan wilderness. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW

“GONE WITH THE WIND” (G)

A sheltered and manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer face off in a turbulent romance as society around them crumbles with the end of slavery and is rebuilt during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods (1939). Stars Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Thomas Mitchell. — LEW

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW

“THE LAST SHOWGIRL” (R)

A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run (2024). Stars Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song and Keirnan Shipka. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN

“MOANA 2” (PG)

Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS

“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)

Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW