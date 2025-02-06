This week’s movies

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — KEN, MOS, REX
“THE BRUTALIST” (R)
A visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy in the U.S., where their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. — MOS, LEW
“CASABLANCA” (PG)
A cynical expatriate American cafe owner struggles with whether to help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis in French Morocco (1942). Stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. — LEW
“COMPANION” (R)
A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillen and Jack Quaid. — LEW
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline super villain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW, MOS
“FLIGHT RISK” (R)
A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem, and tensions soar as they cross the Alaskan wilderness. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — FOX, LEW
“FROM GROUND ZERO” (NOT RATED)
A collection of short films made in Gaza give voice to 22 Gazan filmmakers as they share previously untold stories of the Israel-Hamas War (2024). Stars Aws Al-Banna, Kenzi Al Balbisi and Mohammed Kamel. 7 p.m. Saturday, $8. — KEN
“HEART EYES” (R)
The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW, MOS
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW
THE LIGHTHOUSE” (PG)
Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s (2019). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Modern Monochrome series. Stars Robert Eggers and Max Eggers. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN
“LOVE HURTS” (R)
A real estate agent is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner in crime resurfaces with an ominous message. With his crime-lord brother also on his trail, he is forced to confront his past. Stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose and Mustafa Shakir. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
“THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS” (R)
When Fool breaks into the home of his family’s landlords, he discovers they have mutilated several boys and kept them imprisoned (1991). Stars Brandon Quintin Adams, Everett McGill and Wendy Robie. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to face a villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — LEW
“STAND BY ME” (R)
A writer recounts a childhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy (1986). Part of Kenworthy’s Science on Screen series. Stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG” (NOT RATED)
The young daughter of an umbrella shop owner is separated from her lover by war and faces a life-altering decision (1964). Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. Stars Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castelnuovo and Anne Vernon. 4 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN
“VALIANT ONE” (R)
With tensions high between North and South Korea, a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side. The survivors must work together to protect a civilian tech specialist and find their way out. Stars Chase Stokes, Lana Condor and Desmin Borges. — LEW