This week’s movies

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)
Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — FOX, MOS, LEW, REX
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW, MOS
“FLIGHT RISK” (R)
A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW
“HEART EYES” (R)
The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW, MOS
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW
“LA HAINE” (NOT RATED)
Chronicles 24 hours in the lives of three young men in the French suburbs the day after a violent riot (1995). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Modern Monochrome series. Stars Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui. 7 p.m. Thursday, $8. — KEN
“LOVE HURTS” (R)
A real estate agent is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner in crime resurfaces with an ominous message. Stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose and Mustafa Shakir. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR (NOT RATED)
A selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm Festival, in Telluride, Colo. Presented by the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. — KEN
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
A lost cub meets a sympathetic lion, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
“THE NEVERENDING STORY” (PG)
A troubled boy dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book (1984). Part of Kenworthy’s Crafting Matinee series. Stars Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver and Tami Stronach. 1 p.m. Sunday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS
Includes five Oscar-nominated short films from three categories: animated, live action and documentary. Presented by ShortsTV. Film titles, categories at kenworthy.org. 1 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN
“PADDINGTON IN PERU” (PG)
Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. An adventure ensues, with the Brown family in tow, when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey (2024). Stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw (Paddington). — LEW, MOS
“PECKER” (R)
A young photographer, who enjoys snapping photos of his satirical, perverted Baltimore neighborhood and his wacky family, gets dragged into a world of pretentious New York City artists and finds newfound fame (1998). Stars Edward Furlong, Christina Ricci and Bess Armstrong. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD” (APPROVED)
A widowed lawyer in Depression-era Alabama defends a Black man against a false rape charge while teaching his young children about the sad reality of prejudice (1962). Stars Gregory Peck, John Megna and Frank Overton. — LEW !