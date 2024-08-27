This week’s movies

BANS OFF MOSCOW: SHORT FILM SCREENING (NOT RATED)

The Abortion Clinic Film Collective series brings together medical directors and staff, mothers and daughters, criminal defense attorneys and advocates to portray how their personal and professional lives have been affected post-Dobbs (mature subject matter). 7 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)

New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — MOS, LEW

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW

“FLIGHT RISK” (R)

A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW

“HEART EYES” (R)

The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This year, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW

“LAST BREATH” (PG-13)

A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the elements to rescue a crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole. — LEW, MOS

“MOANA 2” (PG)